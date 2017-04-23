Sur la commune de Bras-Panon, c'est Jean-Luc Mélenchon qui arrive en tête avec 25,96 % des suffrages, soit 1351 voix. Vient ensuite Marine Le Pen (24,87 %) et François Fillon (19 %). Pour rappel, le maire de droite Daniel Gonthier avait appelé à voté pour François Fillon. (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|1 351
|14,36
|25,96
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 294
|13,76
|24,87
|M. François FILLON
|989
|10,52
|19,00
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|907
|9,64
|17,43
|M. Benoît HAMON
|244
|2,59
|4,69
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|185
|1,97
|3,55
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|73
|0,78
|1,40
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|73
|0,78
|1,40
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|54
|0,57
|1,04
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|23
|0,24
|0,44
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|11
|0,12
|0,21
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|9 405
|Abstentions
|3 878
|41,23
|Votants
|5 527
|58,77
|Blancs
|144
|1,53
|2,61
|Nuls
|179
|1,90
|3,24
|Exprimés
|5 204
|55,33
|94,16
Résultats* 1er tour de la présidentielle en 2012
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|578 409
|Abstentions
|199 021
|34,41
|Votants
|379 388
|65,59
|Blancs ou nuls
|15 303
|2,65
|4,03
|Exprimés
|364 085
|62,95
|95,97
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|7 737
|2,13
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|37 549
|10,31
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|65 377
|17,96
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|24 503
|6,73
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|3 170
|0,87
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|2 190
|0,60
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|1 066
|0,29
|M. François BAYROU
|24 853
|6,83
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|3 631
|1,00
|M. François HOLLANDE
|194 009
|53,29
