1er tour de l'élection présidentielle :

Bras-Panon - Jean-Luc Mélenchon en tête avec 25,96 % des voix


Sur la commune de Bras-Panon, c'est Jean-Luc Mélenchon qui arrive en tête avec 25,96 % des suffrages, soit 1351 voix. Vient ensuite Marine Le Pen (24,87 %) et François Fillon (19 %). Pour rappel, le maire de droite Daniel Gonthier avait appelé à voté pour François Fillon. (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 1 351 14,36 25,96
Mme Marine LE PEN 1 294 13,76 24,87
M. François FILLON 989 10,52 19,00
M. Emmanuel MACRON 907 9,64 17,43
M. Benoît HAMON 244 2,59 4,69
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 185 1,97 3,55
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 73 0,78 1,40
M. François ASSELINEAU 73 0,78 1,40
M. Philippe POUTOU 54 0,57 1,04
M. Jean LASSALLE 23 0,24 0,44
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 11 0,12 0,21


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 9 405    
Abstentions 3 878 41,23  
Votants 5 527 58,77  
Blancs 144 1,53 2,61
Nuls 179 1,90 3,24
Exprimés 5 204 55,33 94,16

 

Résultats* 1er tour de la présidentielle en 2012
 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 578 409    
Abstentions 199 021 34,41  
Votants 379 388 65,59  
Blancs ou nuls 15 303 2,65   4,03
Exprimés 364 085 62,95   95,97


Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY 7 737 2,13
Mme Marine LE PEN 37 549 10,31
M. Nicolas SARKOZY 65 377 17,96
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 24 503 6,73
M. Philippe POUTOU 3 170 0,87
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 2 190 0,60
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 1 066 0,29
M. François BAYROU 24 853 6,83
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 3 631 1,00
M. François HOLLANDE 194 009 53,29

 

   

