Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|945
|17,00
|27,53
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|923
|16,61
|26,89
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|588
|10,58
|17,13
|M. François FILLON
|498
|8,96
|14,51
|M. Benoît HAMON
|172
|3,09
|5,01
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|108
|1,94
|3,15
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|77
|1,39
|2,24
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|45
|0,81
|1,31
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|43
|0,77
|1,25
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|28
|0,50
|0,82
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|6
|0,11
|0,17
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 558
|Abstentions
|1 891
|34,02
|Votants
|3 667
|65,98
|Blancs
|110
|1,98
|3,00
|Nuls
|124
|2,23
|3,38
|Exprimés
|3 433
|61,77
|93,62
