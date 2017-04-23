MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

L'Entre-Deux - Marine Le Pen en tête (27,53 %)


Liste des candidats

  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 945 17,00 27,53
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 923 16,61 26,89
M. Emmanuel MACRON 588 10,58 17,13
M. François FILLON 498 8,96 14,51
M. Benoît HAMON 172 3,09 5,01
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 108 1,94 3,15
M. François ASSELINEAU 77 1,39 2,24
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 45 0,81 1,31
M. Philippe POUTOU 43 0,77 1,25
M. Jean LASSALLE 28 0,50 0,82
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 6 0,11 0,17


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 558    
Abstentions 1 891 34,02  
Votants 3 667 65,98  
Blancs 110 1,98 3,00
Nuls 124 2,23 3,38
Exprimés 3 433 61,77 93,62

 

   

