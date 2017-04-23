(Photo d'illustration)
Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|4 127
|18,12
|33,11
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|2 432
|10,68
|19,51
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 410
|10,58
|19,33
|M. François FILLON
|1 712
|7,52
|13,73
|M. Benoît HAMON
|684
|3,00
|5,49
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|394
|1,73
|3,16
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|250
|1,10
|2,01
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|175
|0,77
|1,40
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|166
|0,73
|1,33
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|80
|0,35
|0,64
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|35
|0,15
|0,28
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|22 779
|Abstentions
|9 610
|42,19
|Votants
|13 169
|57,81
|Blancs
|346
|1,52
|2,63
|Nuls
|358
|1,57
|2,72
|Exprimés
|12 465
|54,72
|94,65
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|19 146
|Abstentions
|5 862
|30,62
|Votants
|13 284
|69,38
|Blancs ou nuls
|458
|2,39
|3,45
|Exprimés
|12 826
|66,99
|96,55
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|306
|2,39
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 252
|9,76
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|2 193
|17,10
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|1 140
|8,89
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|123
|0,96
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|72
|0,56
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|43
|0,34
|M. François BAYROU
|826
|6,44
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|154
|1,20
|M. François HOLLANDE
|6 717
|52,37
