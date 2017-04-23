MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

La Possession - Jean-Luc Mélenchon largement élu (33,11 %)


(Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats de la commune de La Possession sont ici

Liste des candidats

  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 127 18,12 33,11
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 432 10,68 19,51
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 410 10,58 19,33
M. François FILLON 1 712 7,52 13,73
M. Benoît HAMON 684 3,00 5,49
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 394 1,73 3,16
M. François ASSELINEAU 250 1,10 2,01
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 175 0,77 1,40
M. Philippe POUTOU 166 0,73 1,33
M. Jean LASSALLE 80 0,35 0,64
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 35 0,15 0,28


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 22 779    
Abstentions 9 610 42,19  
Votants 13 169 57,81  
Blancs 346 1,52 2,63
Nuls 358 1,57 2,72
Exprimés 12 465 54,72 94,65

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 19 146    
Abstentions 5 862 30,62  
Votants 13 284 69,38  
Blancs ou nuls 458 2,39   3,45
Exprimés 12 826 66,99   96,55
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   306 2,39
Mme Marine LE PEN   1 252 9,76
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   2 193 17,10
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   1 140 8,89
M. Philippe POUTOU   123 0,96
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   72 0,56
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   43 0,34
M. François BAYROU   826 6,44
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   154 1,20
M. François HOLLANDE   6 717 52,37

 

   

