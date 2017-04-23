(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
10 401
|
16,59
|
28,63
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
8 212
|
13,10
|
22,61
|
M. Emmanuel MACRON
|
5 859
|
9,34
|
16,13
|
M. François FILLON
|
5 604
|
8,94
|
15,43
|
M. Benoît HAMON
|
2 510
|
4,00
|
6,91
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
1 317
|
2,10
|
3,63
|
M. François ASSELINEAU
|
757
|
1,21
|
2,08
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
715
|
1,14
|
1,97
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
580
|
0,93
|
1,60
|
M. Jean LASSALLE
|
248
|
0,40
|
0,68
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
120
|
0,19
|
0,33
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
62 698
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
22 803
|
36,37
|
|
Votants
|
39 895
|
63,63
|
|
Blancs
|
1 762
|
2,81
|
4,42
|
Nuls
|
1 810
|
2,89
|
4,54
|
Exprimés
|
36 323
|
57,93
|
91,05
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
55 976
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
17 188
|
30,71
|
|
Votants
|
38 788
|
69,29
|
|
Blancs ou nuls
|
1 960
|
3,50
|
5,05
|
Exprimés
|
36 828
|
65,79
|
94,95
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Eva JOLY
|
809
|
2,20
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
4 487
|
12,18
|
M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|
7 087
|
19,24
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
2 329
|
6,32
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
355
|
0,96
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
233
|
0,63
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
105
|
0,29
|
M. François BAYROU
|
2 542
|
6,90
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
486
|
1,32
|
M. François HOLLANDE
|
18 395
|
49,95
