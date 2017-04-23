MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Le Tampon - Marine Le Pen (28,63 %) distance largement Jean-Luc Mélenchon (22,61 %)


Posté par
(Photo d'illustration)
(Photo d'illustration)

Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 10 401 16,59 28,63
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 8 212 13,10 22,61
M. Emmanuel MACRON 5 859 9,34 16,13
M. François FILLON 5 604 8,94 15,43
M. Benoît HAMON 2 510 4,00 6,91
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 1 317 2,10 3,63
M. François ASSELINEAU 757 1,21 2,08
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 715 1,14 1,97
M. Philippe POUTOU 580 0,93 1,60
M. Jean LASSALLE 248 0,40 0,68
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 120 0,19 0,33


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 62 698    
Abstentions 22 803 36,37  
Votants 39 895 63,63  
Blancs 1 762 2,81 4,42
Nuls 1 810 2,89 4,54
Exprimés 36 323 57,93 91,05

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 55 976    
Abstentions 17 188 30,71  
Votants 38 788 69,29  
Blancs ou nuls 1 960 3,50   5,05
Exprimés 36 828 65,79   94,95
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   809 2,20
Mme Marine LE PEN   4 487 12,18
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   7 087 19,24
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   2 329 6,32
M. Philippe POUTOU   355 0,96
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   233 0,63
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   105 0,29
M. François BAYROU   2 542 6,90
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   486 1,32
M. François HOLLANDE   18 395 49,95

 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !