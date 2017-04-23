MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Saint-Denis - Emmanuel Macron en tête avec 23,71 % des suffrages


Posté par
(Photo d'illustration)
(Photo d'illustration)

Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 13 959 13,78 23,71
Mme Marine LE PEN 13 000 12,83 22,09
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 12 467 12,30 21,18
M. François FILLON 10 700 10,56 18,18
M. Benoît HAMON 4 333 4,28 7,36
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 1 625 1,60 2,76
M. François ASSELINEAU 1 012 1,00 1,72
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 666 0,66 1,13
M. Philippe POUTOU 655 0,65 1,11
M. Jean LASSALLE 312 0,31 0,53
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 134 0,13 0,23


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 101 317    
Abstentions 39 376 38,86  
Votants 61 941 61,14  
Blancs 1 562 1,54 2,52
Nuls 1 516 1,50 2,45
Exprimés 58 863 58,10 95,03

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 92 985    
Abstentions 31 891 34,30  
Votants 61 094 65,70  
Blancs ou nuls 2 013 2,16   3,29
Exprimés 59 081 63,54   96,71
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   1 307 2,21
Mme Marine LE PEN   6 160 10,43
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   12 625 21,37
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   3 698 6,26
M. Philippe POUTOU   461 0,78
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   327 0,55
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   188 0,32
M. François BAYROU   4 833 8,18
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   581 0,98
M. François HOLLANDE   28 901 48,92

 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !