(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|13 959
|13,78
|23,71
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|13 000
|12,83
|22,09
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|12 467
|12,30
|21,18
|M. François FILLON
|10 700
|10,56
|18,18
|M. Benoît HAMON
|4 333
|4,28
|7,36
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|1 625
|1,60
|2,76
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|1 012
|1,00
|1,72
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|666
|0,66
|1,13
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|655
|0,65
|1,11
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|312
|0,31
|0,53
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|134
|0,13
|0,23
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|101 317
|Abstentions
|39 376
|38,86
|Votants
|61 941
|61,14
|Blancs
|1 562
|1,54
|2,52
|Nuls
|1 516
|1,50
|2,45
|Exprimés
|58 863
|58,10
|95,03
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|92 985
|Abstentions
|31 891
|34,30
|Votants
|61 094
|65,70
|Blancs ou nuls
|2 013
|2,16
|3,29
|Exprimés
|59 081
|63,54
|96,71
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|1 307
|2,21
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|6 160
|10,43
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|12 625
|21,37
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|3 698
|6,26
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|461
|0,78
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|327
|0,55
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|188
|0,32
|M. François BAYROU
|4 833
|8,18
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|581
|0,98
|M. François HOLLANDE
|28 901
|48,92
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !