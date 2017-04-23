MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Saint-Leu - Emmanuel Macron emporte 29,35 % des voix


(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 4 512 16,90 29,35
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 144 15,52 26,96
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 710 10,15 17,63
M. François FILLON 2 062 7,72 13,41
M. Benoît HAMON 794 2,97 5,17
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 393 1,47 2,56
M. François ASSELINEAU 244 0,91 1,59
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 197 0,74 1,28
M. Philippe POUTOU 194 0,73 1,26
M. Jean LASSALLE 86 0,32 0,56
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 35 0,13 0,23


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 26 695    
Abstentions 10 306 38,61  
Votants 16 389 61,39  
Blancs 457 1,71 2,79
Nuls 561 2,10 3,42
Exprimés 15 371 57,58 93,79

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 22 993    
Abstentions 7 297 31,74  
Votants 15 696 68,26  
Blancs ou nuls 592 2,57   3,77
Exprimés 15 104 65,69   96,23
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   413 2,73
Mme Marine LE PEN   1 155 7,65
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   2 053 13,59
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   1 165 7,71
M. Philippe POUTOU   133 0,88
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   71 0,47
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   40 0,26
M. François BAYROU   2 316 15,33
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   127 0,84
M. François HOLLANDE   7 631 50,52

 

   

