Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
M. Emmanuel MACRON
|
4 512
|
16,90
|
29,35
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
4 144
|
15,52
|
26,96
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
2 710
|
10,15
|
17,63
|
M. François FILLON
|
2 062
|
7,72
|
13,41
|
M. Benoît HAMON
|
794
|
2,97
|
5,17
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
393
|
1,47
|
2,56
|
M. François ASSELINEAU
|
244
|
0,91
|
1,59
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
197
|
0,74
|
1,28
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
194
|
0,73
|
1,26
|
M. Jean LASSALLE
|
86
|
0,32
|
0,56
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
35
|
0,13
|
0,23
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
26 695
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
10 306
|
38,61
|
|
Votants
|
16 389
|
61,39
|
|
Blancs
|
457
|
1,71
|
2,79
|
Nuls
|
561
|
2,10
|
3,42
|
Exprimés
|
15 371
|
57,58
|
93,79
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
22 993
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
7 297
|
31,74
|
|
Votants
|
15 696
|
68,26
|
|
Blancs ou nuls
|
592
|
2,57
|
3,77
|
Exprimés
|
15 104
|
65,69
|
96,23
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Eva JOLY
|
413
|
2,73
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
1 155
|
7,65
|
M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|
2 053
|
13,59
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
1 165
|
7,71
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
133
|
0,88
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
71
|
0,47
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
40
|
0,26
|
M. François BAYROU
|
2 316
|
15,33
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
127
|
0,84
|
M. François HOLLANDE
|
7 631
|
50,52
