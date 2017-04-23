(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
5 279
|
12,82
|
29,36
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
4 730
|
11,48
|
26,31
|
M. Emmanuel MACRON
|
2 809
|
6,82
|
15,62
|
M. François FILLON
|
2 692
|
6,54
|
14,97
|
M. Benoît HAMON
|
1 106
|
2,69
|
6,15
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
522
|
1,27
|
2,90
|
M. François ASSELINEAU
|
320
|
0,78
|
1,78
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
205
|
0,50
|
1,14
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
195
|
0,47
|
1,08
|
M. Jean LASSALLE
|
75
|
0,18
|
0,42
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
47
|
0,11
|
0,26
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
41 191
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
21 953
|
53,30
|
|
Votants
|
19 238
|
46,70
|
|
Blancs
|
477
|
1,16
|
2,48
|
Nuls
|
781
|
1,90
|
4,06
|
Exprimés
|
17 980
|
43,65
|
93,46
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
37 895
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
15 805
|
41,71
|
|
Votants
|
22 090
|
58,29
|
|
Blancs ou nuls
|
958
|
2,53
|
4,34
|
Exprimés
|
21 132
|
55,76
|
95,66
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Eva JOLY
|
306
|
1,45
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
2 931
|
13,87
|
M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|
3 291
|
15,57
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
1 226
|
5,80
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
152
|
0,72
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
95
|
0,45
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
49
|
0,23
|
M. François BAYROU
|
1 083
|
5,12
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
205
|
0,97
|
M. François HOLLANDE
|
11 794
|
55,81
