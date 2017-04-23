MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Saint-Louis - Marine Le Pen en tête avec 29,36 % des voix


(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 5 279 12,82 29,36
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 730 11,48 26,31
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 809 6,82 15,62
M. François FILLON 2 692 6,54 14,97
M. Benoît HAMON 1 106 2,69 6,15
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 522 1,27 2,90
M. François ASSELINEAU 320 0,78 1,78
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 205 0,50 1,14
M. Philippe POUTOU 195 0,47 1,08
M. Jean LASSALLE 75 0,18 0,42
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 47 0,11 0,26


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 41 191    
Abstentions 21 953 53,30  
Votants 19 238 46,70  
Blancs 477 1,16 2,48
Nuls 781 1,90 4,06
Exprimés 17 980 43,65 93,46

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 37 895    
Abstentions 15 805 41,71  
Votants 22 090 58,29  
Blancs ou nuls 958 2,53   4,34
Exprimés 21 132 55,76   95,66
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   306 1,45
Mme Marine LE PEN   2 931 13,87
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   3 291 15,57
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   1 226 5,80
M. Philippe POUTOU   152 0,72
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   95 0,45
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   49 0,23
M. François BAYROU   1 083 5,12
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   205 0,97
M. François HOLLANDE   11 794 55,81

 

   

