(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|648
|13,73
|28,47
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|468
|9,91
|20,56
|M. François FILLON
|390
|8,26
|17,14
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|348
|7,37
|15,29
|M. Benoît HAMON
|246
|5,21
|10,81
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|47
|1,00
|2,07
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|43
|0,91
|1,89
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|41
|0,87
|1,80
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|35
|0,74
|1,54
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|5
|0,11
|0,22
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|5
|0,11
|0,22
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|4 721
|Abstentions
|2 254
|47,74
|Votants
|2 467
|52,26
|Blancs
|62
|1,31
|2,51
|Nuls
|129
|2,73
|5,23
|Exprimés
|2 276
|48,21
|92,26
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|4 479
|Abstentions
|1 659
|37,04
|Votants
|2 820
|62,96
|Blancs ou nuls
|119
|2,66
|4,22
|Exprimés
|2 701
|60,30
|95,78
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|26
|0,96
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|313
|11,59
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|382
|14,14
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|113
|4,18
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|17
|0,63
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|11
|0,41
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|5
|0,19
|M. François BAYROU
|80
|2,96
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|18
|0,67
|M. François HOLLANDE
|1 736
|64,27
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !