Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Saint-Philippe - Marine Le Pen majoritairement choisie avec 28,47 % des voix


(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 648 13,73 28,47
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 468 9,91 20,56
M. François FILLON 390 8,26 17,14
M. Emmanuel MACRON 348 7,37 15,29
M. Benoît HAMON 246 5,21 10,81
M. François ASSELINEAU 47 1,00 2,07
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 43 0,91 1,89
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 41 0,87 1,80
M. Philippe POUTOU 35 0,74 1,54
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 5 0,11 0,22
M. Jean LASSALLE 5 0,11 0,22


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 4 721    
Abstentions 2 254 47,74  
Votants 2 467 52,26  
Blancs 62 1,31 2,51
Nuls 129 2,73 5,23
Exprimés 2 276 48,21 92,26

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 4 479    
Abstentions 1 659 37,04  
Votants 2 820 62,96  
Blancs ou nuls 119 2,66   4,22
Exprimés 2 701 60,30   95,78
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   26 0,96
Mme Marine LE PEN   313 11,59
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   382 14,14
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   113 4,18
M. Philippe POUTOU   17 0,63
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   11 0,41
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   5 0,19
M. François BAYROU   80 2,96
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   18 0,67
M. François HOLLANDE   1 736 64,27

 

   

