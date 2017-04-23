(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
M. François FILLON
|
9 643
|
14,90
|
26,07
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
8 920
|
13,78
|
24,11
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
7 230
|
11,17
|
19,54
|
M. Emmanuel MACRON
|
6 303
|
9,74
|
17,04
|
M. Benoît HAMON
|
1 943
|
3,00
|
5,25
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
1 018
|
1,57
|
2,75
|
M. François ASSELINEAU
|
652
|
1,01
|
1,76
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
486
|
0,75
|
1,31
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
474
|
0,73
|
1,28
|
M. Jean LASSALLE
|
218
|
0,34
|
0,59
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
107
|
0,17
|
0,29
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
64 729
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
24 880
|
38,44
|
|
Votants
|
39 849
|
61,56
|
|
Blancs
|
1 271
|
1,96
|
3,19
|
Nuls
|
1 584
|
2,45
|
3,98
|
Exprimés
|
36 994
|
57,15
|
92,84
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
57 859
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
19 815
|
34,25
|
|
Votants
|
38 044
|
65,75
|
|
Blancs ou nuls
|
1 729
|
2,99
|
4,54
|
Exprimés
|
36 315
|
62,76
|
95,46
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Eva JOLY
|
904
|
2,49
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
3 310
|
9,11
|
M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|
8 325
|
22,92
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
2 574
|
7,09
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
358
|
0,99
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
230
|
0,63
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
145
|
0,40
|
M. François BAYROU
|
1 978
|
5,45
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
347
|
0,96
|
M. François HOLLANDE
|
18 144
|
49,96
