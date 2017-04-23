MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Saint-Pierre - François Fillon en tête avec 26,07 % des suffrages


Posté par
(Photo d'illustration)
(Photo d'illustration)

Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. François FILLON 9 643 14,90 26,07
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 8 920 13,78 24,11
Mme Marine LE PEN 7 230 11,17 19,54
M. Emmanuel MACRON 6 303 9,74 17,04
M. Benoît HAMON 1 943 3,00 5,25
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 1 018 1,57 2,75
M. François ASSELINEAU 652 1,01 1,76
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 486 0,75 1,31
M. Philippe POUTOU 474 0,73 1,28
M. Jean LASSALLE 218 0,34 0,59
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 107 0,17 0,29


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 64 729    
Abstentions 24 880 38,44  
Votants 39 849 61,56  
Blancs 1 271 1,96 3,19
Nuls 1 584 2,45 3,98
Exprimés 36 994 57,15 92,84

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 57 859    
Abstentions 19 815 34,25  
Votants 38 044 65,75  
Blancs ou nuls 1 729 2,99   4,54
Exprimés 36 315 62,76   95,46


Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   904 2,49
Mme Marine LE PEN   3 310 9,11
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   8 325 22,92
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   2 574 7,09
M. Philippe POUTOU   358 0,99
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   230 0,63
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   145 0,40
M. François BAYROU   1 978 5,45
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   347 0,96
M. François HOLLANDE   18 144 49,96

 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !