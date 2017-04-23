(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|3 539
|14,51
|26,41
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|2 790
|11,44
|20,82
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 591
|10,62
|19,33
|M. François FILLON
|2 567
|10,52
|19,15
|M. Benoît HAMON
|866
|3,55
|6,46
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|429
|1,76
|3,20
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|195
|0,80
|1,46
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|168
|0,69
|1,25
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|149
|0,61
|1,11
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|70
|0,29
|0,52
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|38
|0,16
|0,28
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|24 391
|Abstentions
|10 219
|41,90
|Votants
|14 172
|58,10
|Blancs
|390
|1,60
|2,75
|Nuls
|380
|1,56
|2,68
|Exprimés
|13 402
|54,95
|94,57
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|21 311
|Abstentions
|7 723
|36,24
|Votants
|13 588
|63,76
|Blancs ou nuls
|465
|2,18
|3,42
|Exprimés
|13 123
|61,58
|96,58
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|266
|2,03
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 492
|11,37
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|2 520
|19,20
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|762
|5,81
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|123
|0,94
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|75
|0,57
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|30
|0,23
|M. François BAYROU
|791
|6,03
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|117
|0,89
|M. François HOLLANDE
|6 947
|52,94
