Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Sainte-Marie - Marine Le Pen largement choisie avec 26,41 % des suffrages


Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 3 539 14,51 26,41
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 2 790 11,44 20,82
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 591 10,62 19,33
M. François FILLON 2 567 10,52 19,15
M. Benoît HAMON 866 3,55 6,46
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 429 1,76 3,20
M. François ASSELINEAU 195 0,80 1,46
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 168 0,69 1,25
M. Philippe POUTOU 149 0,61 1,11
M. Jean LASSALLE 70 0,29 0,52
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 38 0,16 0,28


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 24 391    
Abstentions 10 219 41,90  
Votants 14 172 58,10  
Blancs 390 1,60 2,75
Nuls 380 1,56 2,68
Exprimés 13 402 54,95 94,57

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 21 311    
Abstentions 7 723 36,24  
Votants 13 588 63,76  
Blancs ou nuls 465 2,18   3,42
Exprimés 13 123 61,58   96,58
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   266 2,03
Mme Marine LE PEN   1 492 11,37
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   2 520 19,20
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   762 5,81
M. Philippe POUTOU   123 0,94
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   75 0,57
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   30 0,23
M. François BAYROU   791 6,03
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   117 0,89
M. François HOLLANDE   6 947 52,94

 

   

