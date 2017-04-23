(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|2 710
|15,51
|30,70
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|2 312
|13,23
|26,19
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|1 435
|8,21
|16,26
|M. François FILLON
|1 234
|7,06
|13,98
|M. Benoît HAMON
|425
|2,43
|4,81
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|223
|1,28
|2,53
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|162
|0,93
|1,84
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|130
|0,74
|1,47
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|121
|0,69
|1,37
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|47
|0,27
|0,53
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|29
|0,17
|0,33
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|17 472
|Abstentions
|8 102
|46,37
|Votants
|9 370
|53,63
|Blancs
|232
|1,33
|2,48
|Nuls
|310
|1,77
|3,31
|Exprimés
|8 828
|50,53
|94,22
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|16 302
|Abstentions
|6 575
|40,33
|Votants
|9 727
|59,67
|Blancs ou nuls
|322
|1,98
|3,31
|Exprimés
|9 405
|57,69
|96,69
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|168
|1,79
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 031
|10,96
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|1 295
|13,77
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|688
|7,32
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|73
|0,78
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|64
|0,68
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|28
|0,30
|M. François BAYROU
|517
|5,50
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|75
|0,80
|M. François HOLLANDE
|5 466
|58,12
