MENU

Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Sainte-Suzanne - Jean-Luc Mélenchon majoritairement choisi (30,70 %)


Posté par
(Photo d'illustration)
(Photo d'illustration)

Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 2 710 15,51 30,70
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 312 13,23 26,19
M. Emmanuel MACRON 1 435 8,21 16,26
M. François FILLON 1 234 7,06 13,98
M. Benoît HAMON 425 2,43 4,81
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 223 1,28 2,53
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 162 0,93 1,84
M. François ASSELINEAU 130 0,74 1,47
M. Philippe POUTOU 121 0,69 1,37
M. Jean LASSALLE 47 0,27 0,53
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 29 0,17 0,33


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 17 472    
Abstentions 8 102 46,37  
Votants 9 370 53,63  
Blancs 232 1,33 2,48
Nuls 310 1,77 3,31
Exprimés 8 828 50,53 94,22

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 16 302    
Abstentions 6 575 40,33  
Votants 9 727 59,67  
Blancs ou nuls 322 1,98   3,31
Exprimés 9 405 57,69   96,69

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   168 1,79
Mme Marine LE PEN   1 031 10,96
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   1 295 13,77
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   688 7,32
M. Philippe POUTOU   73 0,78
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   64 0,68
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   28 0,30
M. François BAYROU   517 5,50
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   75 0,80
M. François HOLLANDE   5 466 58,12

 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !