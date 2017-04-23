(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|762
|12,89
|26,43
|M. François FILLON
|596
|10,08
|20,67
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|582
|9,84
|20,19
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|472
|7,98
|16,37
|M. Benoît HAMON
|218
|3,69
|7,56
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|75
|1,27
|2,60
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|70
|1,18
|2,43
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|47
|0,79
|1,63
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|31
|0,52
|1,08
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|20
|0,34
|0,69
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|10
|0,17
|0,35
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 912
|Abstentions
|2 813
|47,58
|Votants
|3 099
|52,42
|Blancs
|95
|1,61
|3,07
|Nuls
|121
|2,05
|3,90
|Exprimés
|2 883
|48,77
|93,03
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 653
|Abstentions
|1 991
|35,22
|Votants
|3 662
|64,78
|Blancs ou nuls
|119
|2,11
|3,25
|Exprimés
|3 543
|62,67
|96,75
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|Mme Eva JOLY
|46
|1,30
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|335
|9,46
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|575
|16,23
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|128
|3,61
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|23
|0,65
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|44
|1,24
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|13
|0,37
|M. François BAYROU
|140
|3,95
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|29
|0,82
|M. François HOLLANDE
|2 210
|62,38
