Election présidentielle - 1er tour :

Salazie - Marine Le Pen largement élue (26,43 %) devant Fillon et Macron


(Photo d'illustration)
Résultats de la commune au 1er tour

Liste des candidats Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 762 12,89 26,43
M. François FILLON 596 10,08 20,67
M. Emmanuel MACRON 582 9,84 20,19
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 472 7,98 16,37
M. Benoît HAMON 218 3,69 7,56
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 75 1,27 2,60
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 70 1,18 2,43
M. François ASSELINEAU 47 0,79 1,63
M. Philippe POUTOU 31 0,52 1,08
M. Jean LASSALLE 20 0,34 0,69
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 10 0,17 0,35


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 912    
Abstentions 2 813 47,58  
Votants 3 099 52,42  
Blancs 95 1,61 3,07
Nuls 121 2,05 3,90
Exprimés 2 883 48,77 93,03

 

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 1er tour (dimanche 22 avril 2012)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 653    
Abstentions 1 991 35,22  
Votants 3 662 64,78  
Blancs ou nuls 119 2,11   3,25
Exprimés 3 543 62,67   96,75
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
Mme Eva JOLY   46 1,30
Mme Marine LE PEN   335 9,46
M. Nicolas SARKOZY   575 16,23
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON   128 3,61
M. Philippe POUTOU   23 0,65
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD   44 1,24
M. Jacques CHEMINADE   13 0,37
M. François BAYROU   140 3,95
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN   29 0,82
M. François HOLLANDE   2 210 62,38

 

   

