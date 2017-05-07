Dans la commune de l'Entre-Deux, Emmanuel Macron a reçu 50,77 des voix. Il est suivi de très près par Marine Le Pen qui obtient 49,23 % des suffrages. Au premier tour, la présidente du Front National y avait été plébiscitée (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|1 672
|30,08
|50,77
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 621
|29,17
|49,23
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 558
|Abstentions
|1 725
|31,04
|Votants
|3 833
|68,96
|Blancs
|261
|4,70
|6,81
|Nuls
|279
|5,02
|7,28
|Exprimés
|3 293
|59,25
|85,91
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 558
|Abstentions
|1 891
|34,02
|Votants
|3 667
|65,98
|Blancs
|110
|1,98
|3,00
|Nuls
|124
|2,23
|3,38
|Exprimés
|3 433
|61,77
|93,62
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|945
|17,00
|27,53
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|923
|16,61
|26,89
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|588
|10,58
|17,13
|M. François FILLON
|498
|8,96
|14,51
|M. Benoît HAMON
|172
|3,09
|5,01
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|108
|1,94
|3,15
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|77
|1,39
|2,24
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|45
|0,81
|1,31
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|43
|0,77
|1,25
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|28
|0,50
|0,82
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|6
|0,11
|0,17
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 014
|Abstentions
|1 110
|22,14
|Votants
|3 904
|77,86
|Blancs ou nuls
|192
|3,83
|4,92
|Exprimés
|3 712
|74,03
|95,08
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|2 729
|73,52
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|983
|26,48
