MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

L'Entre-Deux - Emmanuel Macron choisi (50,77 %), et talonné de près par Marine Le Pen (49,23 %)


Posté par
Dans la commune de l'Entre-Deux, Emmanuel Macron a reçu 50,77 des voix. Il est suivi de très près par Marine Le Pen qui obtient 49,23 % des suffrages. Au premier tour, la présidente du Front National y avait été plébiscitée (Photo d'illustration)
Dans la commune de l'Entre-Deux, Emmanuel Macron a reçu 50,77 des voix. Il est suivi de très près par Marine Le Pen qui obtient 49,23 % des suffrages. Au premier tour, la présidente du Front National y avait été plébiscitée (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 1 672 30,08 50,77
Mme Marine LE PEN 1 621 29,17 49,23


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 558    
Abstentions 1 725 31,04  
Votants 3 833 68,96  
Blancs 261 4,70 6,81
Nuls 279 5,02 7,28
Exprimés 3 293 59,25 85,91

 

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 558    
Abstentions 1 891 34,02  
Votants 3 667 65,98  
Blancs 110 1,98 3,00
Nuls 124 2,23 3,38
Exprimés 3 433 61,77 93,62

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 945 17,00 27,53
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 923 16,61 26,89
M. Emmanuel MACRON 588 10,58 17,13
M. François FILLON 498 8,96 14,51
M. Benoît HAMON 172 3,09 5,01
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 108 1,94 3,15
M. François ASSELINEAU 77 1,39 2,24
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 45 0,81 1,31
M. Philippe POUTOU 43 0,77 1,25
M. Jean LASSALLE 28 0,50 0,82
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 6 0,11 0,17

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 014    
Abstentions 1 110 22,14  
Votants 3 904 77,86  
Blancs ou nuls 192 3,83   4,92
Exprimés 3 712 74,03   95,08

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  2 729 73,52
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  983 26,48
 
   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !