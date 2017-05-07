MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Le Port - Grande victoire pour Macron avec 63,76 % des voix


Du côté du Port, large victoire pour Emmanuel Macron qui récolte 63,76 % des voix. Le score de Marine Le Pen s'élève à 36,24 % (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 8 141 32,47 63,76
Mme Marine LE PEN 4 627 18,46 36,24


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 25 069    
Abstentions 10 368 41,36  
Votants 14 701 58,64  
Blancs 1 026 4,09 6,98
Nuls 907 3,62 6,17
Exprimés 12 768 50,93 86,85

 

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 25 069    
Abstentions 11 612 46,32  
Votants 13 457 53,68  
Blancs 543 2,17 4,04
Nuls 581 2,32 4,32
Exprimés 12 333 49,20 91,65

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 690 18,71 38,03
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 659 10,61 21,56
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 000 7,98 16,22
M. François FILLON 1 513 6,04 12,27
M. Benoît HAMON 638 2,54 5,17
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 218 0,87 1,77
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 209 0,83 1,69
M. Philippe POUTOU 171 0,68 1,39
M. François ASSELINEAU 148 0,59 1,20
M. Jean LASSALLE 52 0,21 0,42
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 35 0,14 0,28

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 23 512    
Abstentions 6 897 29,33  
Votants 16 615 70,67  
Blancs ou nuls 817 3,47   4,92
Exprimés 15 798 67,19   95,08


Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  12 875 81,50
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  2 923 18,50
 

 

 

   

