Du côté du Port, large victoire pour Emmanuel Macron qui récolte 63,76 % des voix. Le score de Marine Le Pen s'élève à 36,24 % (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|8 141
|32,47
|63,76
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|4 627
|18,46
|36,24
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|25 069
|Abstentions
|10 368
|41,36
|Votants
|14 701
|58,64
|Blancs
|1 026
|4,09
|6,98
|Nuls
|907
|3,62
|6,17
|Exprimés
|12 768
|50,93
|86,85
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|25 069
|Abstentions
|11 612
|46,32
|Votants
|13 457
|53,68
|Blancs
|543
|2,17
|4,04
|Nuls
|581
|2,32
|4,32
|Exprimés
|12 333
|49,20
|91,65
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|4 690
|18,71
|38,03
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|2 659
|10,61
|21,56
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 000
|7,98
|16,22
|M. François FILLON
|1 513
|6,04
|12,27
|M. Benoît HAMON
|638
|2,54
|5,17
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|218
|0,87
|1,77
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|209
|0,83
|1,69
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|171
|0,68
|1,39
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|148
|0,59
|1,20
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|52
|0,21
|0,42
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|35
|0,14
|0,28
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|23 512
|Abstentions
|6 897
|29,33
|Votants
|16 615
|70,67
|Blancs ou nuls
|817
|3,47
|4,92
|Exprimés
|15 798
|67,19
|95,08
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|12 875
|81,50
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|2 923
|18,50
