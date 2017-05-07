Sur Les Avirons, Emmanuel Macron reçoit 61, 15 % des voix, loin devant Marine Le Pen qui obtient 38,85 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration).
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|3 213
|36,82
|61,15
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|2 041
|23,39
|38,85
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|8 727
|Abstentions
|2 768
|31,72
|Votants
|5 959
|68,28
|Blancs
|425
|4,87
|7,13
|Nuls
|280
|3,21
|4,70
|Exprimés
|5 254
|60,20
|88,17
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|8 727
|Abstentions
|2 934
|33,62
|Votants
|5 793
|66,38
|Blancs
|190
|2,18
|3,28
|Nuls
|131
|1,50
|2,26
|Exprimés
|5 472
|62,70
|94,46
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|1 552
|17,78
|28,36
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 181
|13,53
|21,58
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|1 070
|12,26
|19,55
|M. François FILLON
|897
|10,28
|16,39
|M. Benoît HAMON
|321
|3,68
|5,87
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|201
|2,30
|3,67
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|94
|1,08
|1,72
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|61
|0,70
|1,11
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|48
|0,55
|0,88
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|33
|0,38
|0,60
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|14
|0,16
|0,26
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|7 804
|Abstentions
|1 667
|21,36
|Votants
|6 137
|78,64
|Blancs ou nuls
|286
|3,66
|4,66
|Exprimés
|5 851
|74,97
|95,34
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|4 133
|70,64
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|1 718
|29,36
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !