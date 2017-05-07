MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Les Avirons - Emmanuel Macron loin devant Marine Le Pen avec 61,15 % des voix


Sur Les Avirons, Emmanuel Macron reçoit 61, 15 % des voix, loin devant Marine Le Pen qui obtient 38,85 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration).
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 3 213 36,82 61,15
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 041 23,39 38,85


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 8 727    
Abstentions 2 768 31,72  
Votants 5 959 68,28  
Blancs 425 4,87 7,13
Nuls 280 3,21 4,70
Exprimés 5 254 60,20 88,17

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 8 727    
Abstentions 2 934 33,62  
Votants 5 793 66,38  
Blancs 190 2,18 3,28
Nuls 131 1,50 2,26
Exprimés 5 472 62,70 94,46

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 1 552 17,78 28,36
Mme Marine LE PEN 1 181 13,53 21,58
M. Emmanuel MACRON 1 070 12,26 19,55
M. François FILLON 897 10,28 16,39
M. Benoît HAMON 321 3,68 5,87
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 201 2,30 3,67
M. François ASSELINEAU 94 1,08 1,72
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 61 0,70 1,11
M. Philippe POUTOU 48 0,55 0,88
M. Jean LASSALLE 33 0,38 0,60
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 14 0,16 0,26

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 7 804    
Abstentions 1 667 21,36  
Votants 6 137 78,64  
Blancs ou nuls 286 3,66   4,66
Exprimés 5 851 74,97   95,34

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  4 133 70,64
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  1 718 29,36

 

   

