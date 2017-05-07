Saint-André a retourné sa veste pour ce 2ème tour : les habitants ont choisi Emmanuel Macron qui obtient 55,16 % des voix. Le Front National obtient quant à lui 44,84 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|10 653
|28,39
|55,16
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|8 659
|23,07
|44,84
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|37 526
|Abstentions
|15 909
|42,39
|Votants
|21 617
|57,61
|Blancs
|1 068
|2,85
|4,94
|Nuls
|1 237
|3,30
|5,72
|Exprimés
|19 312
|51,46
|89,34
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|37 525
|Abstentions
|17 965
|47,87
|Votants
|19 560
|52,13
|Blancs
|520
|1,39
|2,66
|Nuls
|642
|1,71
|3,28
|Exprimés
|18 398
|49,03
|94,06
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|5 154
|13,73
|28,01
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|4 392
|11,70
|23,87
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|3 327
|8,87
|18,08
|M. François FILLON
|3 051
|8,13
|16,58
|M. Benoît HAMON
|980
|2,61
|5,33
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|512
|1,36
|2,78
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|321
|0,86
|1,74
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|306
|0,82
|1,66
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|224
|0,60
|1,22
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|93
|0,25
|0,51
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|38
|0,10
|0,21
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|32 267
|Abstentions
|9 936
|30,79
|Votants
|22 331
|69,21
|Blancs ou nuls
|1 111
|3,44
|4,98
|Exprimés
|21 220
|65,76
|95,02
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|15 653
|73,77
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|5 567
|26,23
