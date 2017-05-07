MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Saint-André - Retournement de situation, Macron majoritairement choisi (55,16 %)


Saint-André a retourné sa veste pour ce 2ème tour : les habitants ont choisi Emmanuel Macron qui obtient 55,16 % des voix. Le Front National obtient quant à lui 44,84 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 10 653 28,39 55,16
Mme Marine LE PEN 8 659 23,07 44,84


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 37 526    
Abstentions 15 909 42,39  
Votants 21 617 57,61  
Blancs 1 068 2,85 4,94
Nuls 1 237 3,30 5,72
Exprimés 19 312 51,46 89,34

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 37 525    
Abstentions 17 965 47,87  
Votants 19 560 52,13  
Blancs 520 1,39 2,66
Nuls 642 1,71 3,28
Exprimés 18 398 49,03 94,06

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 5 154 13,73 28,01
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 392 11,70 23,87
M. Emmanuel MACRON 3 327 8,87 18,08
M. François FILLON 3 051 8,13 16,58
M. Benoît HAMON 980 2,61 5,33
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 512 1,36 2,78
M. François ASSELINEAU 321 0,86 1,74
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 306 0,82 1,66
M. Philippe POUTOU 224 0,60 1,22
M. Jean LASSALLE 93 0,25 0,51
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 38 0,10 0,21

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 32 267    
Abstentions 9 936 30,79  
Votants 22 331 69,21  
Blancs ou nuls 1 111 3,44   4,98
Exprimés 21 220 65,76   95,02
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  15 653 73,77
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  5 567 26,23

 

   

