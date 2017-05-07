Retournement de situation à Saint-Benoît : Emmanuel Macron arrive en tête avec 56,75 % des voix contre 43,25 % pour Marine Le Pen. La présidente du Front National avait récolté la majorité des suffrages lors du 1er tour. (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|8 104
|29,56
|56,75
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|6 176
|22,53
|43,25
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|27 418
|Abstentions
|11 403
|41,59
|Votants
|16 015
|58,41
|Blancs
|820
|2,99
|5,12
|Nuls
|915
|3,34
|5,71
|Exprimés
|14 280
|52,08
|89,17
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|27 411
|Abstentions
|12 831
|46,81
|Votants
|14 580
|53,19
|Blancs
|385
|1,40
|2,64
|Nuls
|486
|1,77
|3,33
|Exprimés
|13 709
|50,01
|94,03
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|3 741
|13,65
|27,29
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|3 236
|11,81
|23,60
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 628
|9,59
|19,17
|M. François FILLON
|1 808
|6,60
|13,19
|M. Benoît HAMON
|1 230
|4,49
|8,97
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|305
|1,11
|2,22
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|303
|1,11
|2,21
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|178
|0,65
|1,30
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|175
|0,64
|1,28
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|67
|0,24
|0,49
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|38
|0,14
|0,28
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|25 517
|Abstentions
|7 969
|31,23
|Votants
|17 548
|68,77
|Blancs ou nuls
|846
|3,32
|4,82
|Exprimés
|16 702
|65,45
|95,18
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|12 806
|76,67
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|3 896
|23,33
