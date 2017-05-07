MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Saint-Benoît - Emmanuel Macron en tête (56,75 %), contrairement au 1er tour


Retournement de situation à Saint-Benoît : Emmanuel Macron arrive en tête avec 56,75 % des voix contre 43,25 % pour Marine Le Pen. La présidente du Front National avait récolté la majorité des suffrages lors du 1er tour. (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 8 104 29,56 56,75
Mme Marine LE PEN 6 176 22,53 43,25


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 27 418    
Abstentions 11 403 41,59  
Votants 16 015 58,41  
Blancs 820 2,99 5,12
Nuls 915 3,34 5,71
Exprimés 14 280 52,08 89,17

 

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 27 411    
Abstentions 12 831 46,81  
Votants 14 580 53,19  
Blancs 385 1,40 2,64
Nuls 486 1,77 3,33
Exprimés 13 709 50,01 94,03

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 3 741 13,65 27,29
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 3 236 11,81 23,60
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 628 9,59 19,17
M. François FILLON 1 808 6,60 13,19
M. Benoît HAMON 1 230 4,49 8,97
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 305 1,11 2,22
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 303 1,11 2,21
M. Philippe POUTOU 178 0,65 1,30
M. François ASSELINEAU 175 0,64 1,28
M. Jean LASSALLE 67 0,24 0,49
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 38 0,14 0,28

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 25 517    
Abstentions 7 969 31,23  
Votants 17 548 68,77  
Blancs ou nuls 846 3,32   4,82
Exprimés 16 702 65,45   95,18
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  12 806 76,67
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  3 896 23,33
 
   

