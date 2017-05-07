MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Saint-Denis - Emmanuel Macron largement en tête (65,47 %)


Emmanuel Macron arrive largement en tête (65,47 %) sur le fief de Gilbert Annette, qui avait publiquement affiché son soutien au mouvement En Marche !. Le Front National arrive en deuxième position avec 34,53 des suffrages. (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 37 588 37,10 65,47
Mme Marine LE PEN 19 828 19,57 34,53


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 101 314    
Abstentions 37 196 36,71  
Votants 64 118 63,29  
Blancs 3 968 3,92 6,19
Nuls 2 734 2,70 4,26
Exprimés 57 416 56,67 89,55

 

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 101 317    
Abstentions 39 376 38,86  
Votants 61 941 61,14  
Blancs 1 562 1,54 2,52
Nuls 1 516 1,50 2,45
Exprimés 58 863 58,10 95,03

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 13 959 13,78 23,71
Mme Marine LE PEN 13 000 12,83 22,09
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 12 467 12,30 21,18
M. François FILLON 10 700 10,56 18,18
M. Benoît HAMON 4 333 4,28 7,36
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 1 625 1,60 2,76
M. François ASSELINEAU 1 012 1,00 1,72
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 666 0,66 1,13
M. Philippe POUTOU 655 0,65 1,11
M. Jean LASSALLE 312 0,31 0,53
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 134 0,13 0,23

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 16 301    
Abstentions 4 792 29,40  
Votants 11 509 70,60  
Blancs ou nuls 490 3,01   4,26
Exprimés 11 019 67,60   95,74
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  8 469 76,86
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  2 550 23,14
