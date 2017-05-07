Emmanuel Macron arrive largement en tête (65,47 %) sur le fief de Gilbert Annette, qui avait publiquement affiché son soutien au mouvement En Marche !. Le Front National arrive en deuxième position avec 34,53 des suffrages. (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|37 588
|37,10
|65,47
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|19 828
|19,57
|34,53
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|101 314
|Abstentions
|37 196
|36,71
|Votants
|64 118
|63,29
|Blancs
|3 968
|3,92
|6,19
|Nuls
|2 734
|2,70
|4,26
|Exprimés
|57 416
|56,67
|89,55
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|101 317
|Abstentions
|39 376
|38,86
|Votants
|61 941
|61,14
|Blancs
|1 562
|1,54
|2,52
|Nuls
|1 516
|1,50
|2,45
|Exprimés
|58 863
|58,10
|95,03
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|13 959
|13,78
|23,71
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|13 000
|12,83
|22,09
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|12 467
|12,30
|21,18
|M. François FILLON
|10 700
|10,56
|18,18
|M. Benoît HAMON
|4 333
|4,28
|7,36
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|1 625
|1,60
|2,76
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|1 012
|1,00
|1,72
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|666
|0,66
|1,13
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|655
|0,65
|1,11
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|312
|0,31
|0,53
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|134
|0,13
|0,23
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|16 301
|Abstentions
|4 792
|29,40
|Votants
|11 509
|70,60
|Blancs ou nuls
|490
|3,01
|4,26
|Exprimés
|11 019
|67,60
|95,74
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|8 469
|76,86
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|2 550
|23,14
