Pas de surprise à Saint-Leu avec une victoire écrasante pour Emmanuel macron (69,91 %) devant Marine Le Pen qui obtient 30,09 % des voix. (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|10 987
|41,16
|69,91
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|4 728
|17,71
|30,09
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|26 695
|Abstentions
|8 757
|32,80
|Votants
|17 938
|67,20
|Blancs
|1 123
|4,21
|6,26
|Nuls
|1 100
|4,12
|6,13
|Exprimés
|15 715
|58,87
|87,61
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|26 695
|Abstentions
|10 306
|38,61
|Votants
|16 389
|61,39
|Blancs
|457
|1,71
|2,79
|Nuls
|561
|2,10
|3,42
|Exprimés
|15 371
|57,58
|93,79
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|4 512
|16,90
|29,35
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|4 144
|15,52
|26,96
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|2 710
|10,15
|17,63
|M. François FILLON
|2 062
|7,72
|13,41
|M. Benoît HAMON
|794
|2,97
|5,17
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|393
|1,47
|2,56
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|244
|0,91
|1,59
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|197
|0,74
|1,28
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|194
|0,73
|1,26
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|86
|0,32
|0,56
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|35
|0,13
|0,23
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|22 994
|Abstentions
|5 611
|24,40
|Votants
|17 383
|75,60
|Blancs ou nuls
|745
|3,24
|4,29
|Exprimés
|16 638
|72,36
|95,71
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|12 805
|76,96
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|3 833
|23,04
