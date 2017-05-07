MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Saint-Leu - Écrasante victoire pour Emmanuel Macron (69,91 %)


Pas de surprise à Saint-Leu avec une victoire écrasante pour Emmanuel macron (69,91 %) devant Marine Le Pen qui obtient 30,09 % des voix. (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 10 987 41,16 69,91
Mme Marine LE PEN 4 728 17,71 30,09


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 26 695    
Abstentions 8 757 32,80  
Votants 17 938 67,20  
Blancs 1 123 4,21 6,26
Nuls 1 100 4,12 6,13
Exprimés 15 715 58,87 87,61

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 26 695    
Abstentions 10 306 38,61  
Votants 16 389 61,39  
Blancs 457 1,71 2,79
Nuls 561 2,10 3,42
Exprimés 15 371 57,58 93,79


 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 4 512 16,90 29,35
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 144 15,52 26,96
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 710 10,15 17,63
M. François FILLON 2 062 7,72 13,41
M. Benoît HAMON 794 2,97 5,17
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 393 1,47 2,56
M. François ASSELINEAU 244 0,91 1,59
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 197 0,74 1,28
M. Philippe POUTOU 194 0,73 1,26
M. Jean LASSALLE 86 0,32 0,56
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 35 0,13 0,23

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 22 994    
Abstentions 5 611 24,40  
Votants 17 383 75,60  
Blancs ou nuls 745 3,24   4,29
Exprimés 16 638 72,36   95,71

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  12 805 76,96
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  3 833 23,04
 
   

