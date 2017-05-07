MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Saint-Louis - Emmanuel Macron passe en tête (52,76 %)


Posté par
À Saint-Louis, Emmanuel Macron passe en tête avec 52,76 % des voix devant Marine Le Pen (47,24 %). Au 1er tour, c'est le Front National qui avait largement été plébiscité. (Photo d'illustration)
À Saint-Louis, Emmanuel Macron passe en tête avec 52,76 % des voix devant Marine Le Pen (47,24 %). Au 1er tour, c'est le Front National qui avait largement été plébiscité. (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 10 744 26,08 52,76
Mme Marine LE PEN 9 619 23,35 47,24


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 41 195    
Abstentions 17 801 43,21  
Votants 23 394 56,79  
Blancs 1 296 3,15 5,54
Nuls 1 735 4,21 7,42
Exprimés 20 363 49,43 87,04

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 41 191    
Abstentions 21 953 53,30  
Votants 19 238 46,70  
Blancs 478 1,16 2,48
Nuls 780 1,89 4,05
Exprimés 17 980 43,65 93,46

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 5 279 12,82 29,36
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 4 730 11,48 26,31
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 809 6,82 15,62
M. François FILLON 2 692 6,54 14,97
M. Benoît HAMON 1 106 2,69 6,15
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 522 1,27 2,90
M. François ASSELINEAU 320 0,78 1,78
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 205 0,50 1,14
M. Philippe POUTOU 195 0,47 1,08
M. Jean LASSALLE 75 0,18 0,42
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 47 0,11 0,26

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 37 913    
Abstentions 10 778 28,43  
Votants 27 135 71,57  
Blancs ou nuls 1 601 4,22   5,90
Exprimés 25 534 67,35   94,10

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  18 661 73,08
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  6 873 26,92
 
   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !