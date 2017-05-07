À Saint-Louis, Emmanuel Macron passe en tête avec 52,76 % des voix devant Marine Le Pen (47,24 %). Au 1er tour, c'est le Front National qui avait largement été plébiscité. (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|10 744
|26,08
|52,76
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|9 619
|23,35
|47,24
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|41 195
|Abstentions
|17 801
|43,21
|Votants
|23 394
|56,79
|Blancs
|1 296
|3,15
|5,54
|Nuls
|1 735
|4,21
|7,42
|Exprimés
|20 363
|49,43
|87,04
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|41 191
|Abstentions
|21 953
|53,30
|Votants
|19 238
|46,70
|Blancs
|478
|1,16
|2,48
|Nuls
|780
|1,89
|4,05
|Exprimés
|17 980
|43,65
|93,46
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|5 279
|12,82
|29,36
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|4 730
|11,48
|26,31
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 809
|6,82
|15,62
|M. François FILLON
|2 692
|6,54
|14,97
|M. Benoît HAMON
|1 106
|2,69
|6,15
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|522
|1,27
|2,90
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|320
|0,78
|1,78
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|205
|0,50
|1,14
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|195
|0,47
|1,08
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|75
|0,18
|0,42
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|47
|0,11
|0,26
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|37 913
|Abstentions
|10 778
|28,43
|Votants
|27 135
|71,57
|Blancs ou nuls
|1 601
|4,22
|5,90
|Exprimés
|25 534
|67,35
|94,10
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|18 661
|73,08
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|6 873
|26,92
