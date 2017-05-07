MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Sainte-Marie - Emmanuel Macron finalement choisi (57,68 %)


Sur Sainte-Marie, c'est Emmanuel Macron qui a finalement été choisi par les habitants avec 57,68 % des voix. Contrairement au 1er tour, Marine Le Pen est reléguée en seconde position avec 42,32 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 7 765 31,84 57,68
Mme Marine LE PEN 5 697 23,36 42,32


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 24 391    
Abstentions 9 234 37,86  
Votants 15 157 62,14  
Blancs 1 009 4,14 6,66
Nuls 686 2,81 4,53
Exprimés 13 462 55,19 88,82

 

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 24 391    
Abstentions 10 219 41,90  
Votants 14 172 58,10  
Blancs 390 1,60 2,75
Nuls 380 1,56 2,68
Exprimés 13 402 54,95 94,57

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Marine LE PEN 3 539 14,51 26,41
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 2 790 11,44 20,82
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 591 10,62 19,33
M. François FILLON 2 567 10,52 19,15
M. Benoît HAMON 866 3,55 6,46
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 429 1,76 3,20
M. François ASSELINEAU 195 0,80 1,46
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 168 0,69 1,25
M. Philippe POUTOU 149 0,61 1,11
M. Jean LASSALLE 70 0,29 0,52
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 38 0,16 0,28

 

   

