Sur Sainte-Marie, c'est Emmanuel Macron qui a finalement été choisi par les habitants avec 57,68 % des voix. Contrairement au 1er tour, Marine Le Pen est reléguée en seconde position avec 42,32 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|7 765
|31,84
|57,68
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|5 697
|23,36
|42,32
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|24 391
|Abstentions
|9 234
|37,86
|Votants
|15 157
|62,14
|Blancs
|1 009
|4,14
|6,66
|Nuls
|686
|2,81
|4,53
|Exprimés
|13 462
|55,19
|88,82
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|24 391
|Abstentions
|10 219
|41,90
|Votants
|14 172
|58,10
|Blancs
|390
|1,60
|2,75
|Nuls
|380
|1,56
|2,68
|Exprimés
|13 402
|54,95
|94,57
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|3 539
|14,51
|26,41
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|2 790
|11,44
|20,82
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 591
|10,62
|19,33
|M. François FILLON
|2 567
|10,52
|19,15
|M. Benoît HAMON
|866
|3,55
|6,46
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|429
|1,76
|3,20
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|195
|0,80
|1,46
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|168
|0,69
|1,25
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|149
|0,61
|1,11
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|70
|0,29
|0,52
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|38
|0,16
|0,28
