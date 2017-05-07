MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Sainte-Rose - Emmanuel Macron en première positon (53,65 %)


Sur Sainte-Rose, c'est Emmanuel Macron qui arrive en première position, comme au premier tour, avec 53,65 % des voix. Marine Le Pen le suit avec 46,35 % des suffrages. (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 1 953 31,37 53,65
Mme Marine LE PEN 1 687 27,10 46,35


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 6 226    
Abstentions 2 186 35,11  
Votants 4 040 64,89  
Blancs 159 2,55 3,94
Nuls 241 3,87 5,97
Exprimés 3 640 58,46 90,10

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 6 226    
Abstentions 2 920 46,90  
Votants 3 306 53,10  
Blancs 76 1,22 2,30
Nuls 101 1,62 3,06
Exprimés 3 129 50,26 94,65

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 910 14,62 29,08
Mme Marine LE PEN 851 13,67 27,20
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 540 8,67 17,26
M. François FILLON 434 6,97 13,87
M. Benoît HAMON 186 2,99 5,94
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 63 1,01 2,01
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 57 0,92 1,82
M. François ASSELINEAU 40 0,64 1,28
M. Philippe POUTOU 36 0,58 1,15
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 6 0,10 0,19
M. Jean LASSALLE 6 0,10 0,19

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 846    
Abstentions 1 733 29,64  
Votants 4 113 70,36  
Blancs ou nuls 198 3,39   4,81
Exprimés 3 915 66,97   95,19
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  3 013 76,96
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  902 23,04
 
   

