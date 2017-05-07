Sur Sainte-Rose, c'est Emmanuel Macron qui arrive en première position, comme au premier tour, avec 53,65 % des voix. Marine Le Pen le suit avec 46,35 % des suffrages. (Photo d'illustration)
|
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
M. Emmanuel MACRON
|
1 953
|
31,37
|
53,65
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
1 687
|
27,10
|
46,35
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
6 226
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
2 186
|
35,11
|
|
Votants
|
4 040
|
64,89
|
|
Blancs
|
159
|
2,55
|
3,94
|
Nuls
|
241
|
3,87
|
5,97
|
Exprimés
|
3 640
|
58,46
|
90,10
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
6 226
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
2 920
|
46,90
|
|
Votants
|
3 306
|
53,10
|
|
Blancs
|
76
|
1,22
|
2,30
|
Nuls
|
101
|
1,62
|
3,06
|
Exprimés
|
3 129
|
50,26
|
94,65
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
M. Emmanuel MACRON
|
910
|
14,62
|
29,08
|
Mme Marine LE PEN
|
851
|
13,67
|
27,20
|
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|
540
|
8,67
|
17,26
|
M. François FILLON
|
434
|
6,97
|
13,87
|
M. Benoît HAMON
|
186
|
2,99
|
5,94
|
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|
63
|
1,01
|
2,01
|
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|
57
|
0,92
|
1,82
|
M. François ASSELINEAU
|
40
|
0,64
|
1,28
|
M. Philippe POUTOU
|
36
|
0,58
|
1,15
|
M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|
6
|
0,10
|
0,19
|
M. Jean LASSALLE
|
6
|
0,10
|
0,19
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
5 846
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
1 733
|
29,64
|
|
Votants
|
4 113
|
70,36
|
|
Blancs ou nuls
|
198
|
3,39
|
4,81
|
Exprimés
|
3 915
|
66,97
|
95,19
|
Liste des candidats
|
Voix
|
% Exprimés
|
M. François HOLLANDE
|
3 013
|
76,96
|
M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|
902
|
23,04
