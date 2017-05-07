Sur Sainte-Suzanne, c'est Emmanuel Macron qui arrive en tête avec 55,31 % des voix contre 44,69 % pour Marine Le Pen. (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|4 928
|28,21
|55,31
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|3 982
|22,79
|44,69
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|17 472
|Abstentions
|7 266
|41,59
|Votants
|10 206
|58,41
|Blancs
|641
|3,67
|6,28
|Nuls
|655
|3,75
|6,42
|Exprimés
|8 910
|51,00
|87,30
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|17 472
|Abstentions
|8 102
|46,37
|Votants
|9 370
|53,63
|Blancs
|232
|1,33
|2,48
|Nuls
|309
|1,77
|3,30
|Exprimés
|8 829
|50,53
|94,23
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|2 710
|15,51
|30,69
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|2 313
|13,24
|26,20
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|1 435
|8,21
|16,25
|M. François FILLON
|1 235
|7,07
|13,99
|M. Benoît HAMON
|425
|2,43
|4,81
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|223
|1,28
|2,53
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|162
|0,93
|1,83
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|128
|0,73
|1,45
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|120
|0,69
|1,36
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|47
|0,27
|0,53
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|31
|0,18
|0,35
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|16 301
|Abstentions
|4 792
|29,40
|Votants
|11 509
|70,60
|Blancs ou nuls
|490
|3,01
|4,26
|Exprimés
|11 019
|67,60
|95,74
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|8 469
|76,86
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|2 550
|23,14
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !