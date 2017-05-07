MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Sainte-Suzanne - Macron largement en tête (55,31 %)


Sur Sainte-Suzanne, c'est Emmanuel Macron qui arrive en tête avec 55,31 % des voix contre 44,69 % pour Marine Le Pen. (Photo d'illustration)

  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 4 928 28,21 55,31
Mme Marine LE PEN 3 982 22,79 44,69


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 17 472    
Abstentions 7 266 41,59  
Votants 10 206 58,41  
Blancs 641 3,67 6,28
Nuls 655 3,75 6,42
Exprimés 8 910 51,00 87,30

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 17 472    
Abstentions 8 102 46,37  
Votants 9 370 53,63  
Blancs 232 1,33 2,48
Nuls 309 1,77 3,30
Exprimés 8 829 50,53 94,23

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 2 710 15,51 30,69
Mme Marine LE PEN 2 313 13,24 26,20
M. Emmanuel MACRON 1 435 8,21 16,25
M. François FILLON 1 235 7,07 13,99
M. Benoît HAMON 425 2,43 4,81
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 223 1,28 2,53
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 162 0,93 1,83
M. François ASSELINEAU 128 0,73 1,45
M. Philippe POUTOU 120 0,69 1,36
M. Jean LASSALLE 47 0,27 0,53
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 31 0,18 0,35

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 16 301    
Abstentions 4 792 29,40  
Votants 11 509 70,60  
Blancs ou nuls 490 3,01   4,26
Exprimés 11 019 67,60   95,74
Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  8 469 76,86
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  2 550 23,14
 

 

   

