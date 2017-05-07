Sur la commune de Trois Bassins, Emmanuel Macron est arrivé en tête avec 64,64 % des voix. Marine Le Pen obtient 35,36 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|2 219
|36,19
|64,64
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|1 214
|19,80
|35,36
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|6 132
|Abstentions
|2 182
|35,58
|Votants
|3 950
|64,42
|Blancs
|241
|3,93
|6,10
|Nuls
|276
|4,50
|6,99
|Exprimés
|3 433
|55,98
|86,91
Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|6 132
|Abstentions
|2 685
|43,79
|Votants
|3 447
|56,21
|Blancs
|143
|2,33
|4,15
|Nuls
|149
|2,43
|4,32
|Exprimés
|3 155
|51,45
|91,5
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON
|756
|12,33
|23,96
|M. Emmanuel MACRON
|720
|11,74
|22,82
|Mme Marine LE PEN
|677
|11,04
|21,46
|M. François FILLON
|553
|9,02
|17,53
|M. Benoît HAMON
|173
|2,82
|5,48
|M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN
|80
|1,30
|2,54
|Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD
|68
|1,11
|2,16
|M. François ASSELINEAU
|48
|0,78
|1,52
|M. Philippe POUTOU
|46
|0,75
|1,46
|M. Jacques CHEMINADE
|18
|0,29
|0,57
|M. Jean LASSALLE
|16
|0,26
|0,51
Présidentielle de 2012
Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|5 593
|Abstentions
|1 576
|28,18
|Votants
|4 017
|71,82
|Blancs ou nuls
|174
|3,11
|4,33
|Exprimés
|3 843
|68,71
|95,67
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. François HOLLANDE
|2 904
|75,57
|M. Nicolas SARKOZY
|939
|24,43
