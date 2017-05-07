MENU

Election présidentielle - 2ème tour :

Trois Bassins - Emmanuel Macron en tête avec 64,64 % des voix


Posté par
Sur la commune de Trois Bassins, Emmanuel Macron est arrivé en tête avec 64,64 % des voix. Marine Le Pen obtient 35,36 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
Sur la commune de Trois Bassins, Emmanuel Macron est arrivé en tête avec 64,64 % des voix. Marine Le Pen obtient 35,36 % des suffrages (Photo d'illustration)
  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Emmanuel MACRON 2 219 36,19 64,64
Mme Marine LE PEN 1 214 19,80 35,36


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 6 132    
Abstentions 2 182 35,58  
Votants 3 950 64,42  
Blancs 241 3,93 6,10
Nuls 276 4,50 6,99
Exprimés 3 433 55,98 86,91

 

Résultats du 1er tour (23 avril 2017)

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 6 132    
Abstentions 2 685 43,79  
Votants 3 447 56,21  
Blancs 143 2,33 4,15
Nuls 149 2,43 4,32
Exprimés 3 155 51,45 91,5

 

Liste des candidats  Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean-Luc MÉLENCHON 756 12,33 23,96
M. Emmanuel MACRON 720 11,74 22,82
Mme Marine LE PEN 677 11,04 21,46
M. François FILLON 553 9,02 17,53
M. Benoît HAMON 173 2,82 5,48
M. Nicolas DUPONT-AIGNAN 80 1,30 2,54
Mme Nathalie ARTHAUD 68 1,11 2,16
M. François ASSELINEAU 48 0,78 1,52
M. Philippe POUTOU 46 0,75 1,46
M. Jacques CHEMINADE 18 0,29 0,57
M. Jean LASSALLE 16 0,26 0,51

 

Présidentielle de 2012

Résultats du 2ème tour (dimanche 6 mai 2012)

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 5 593    
Abstentions 1 576 28,18  
Votants 4 017 71,82  
Blancs ou nuls 174 3,11   4,33
Exprimés 3 843 68,71   95,67

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. François HOLLANDE  2 904 75,57
M. Nicolas SARKOZY  939 24,43
 
   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !