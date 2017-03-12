Programme des Electropicales 2017 :
Mercredi 17 mai - INAUGURATION - Ancien Hôtel de ville de St-Denis
18h - 19h30 Conférence avec Steven Hearn : " Des nouveaux outils pour le développement de l’entrepreneuriat culturel "
19h30 - 01h : La basse tropicale, Awesome tape
Jeudi 18 mai - NUIT 1 - Cité des Arts
LE PALAXA
19h - 02h : Solstice, Sheitan Brothers, Marvin & Guy
Vendredi 19 mai - NUIT 2 - Cité des Arts
LE CLUB – SALLE LE FANAL
20h - 05h : Madamaude, Simon Vln, Barbiturix – Rag, Il est vilaine, The Hacker
SOUNDSYSTEM STAGE - SALLE LE BANYAN
De 20h - 4h : Zendemik Soundsystem, Equality HiFi, Congo Natty feat. Iron Dread
AFROPICALES – SALLE LE PALAXA
Programmation en cours
Samedi 20 mai NUIT 3 - Cité des Arts
LE CLUB – SALLE LE FANAL
20h - 5h : Agrume, Agnesca, Sweely, Traumer, Ellen Allien
SOUNDSYSTEM STAGE - SALLE LE BANYAN
20h - 04h : Dj Lokal, O’Fischa, Kebra Ethiopia Sound System & The University of Steppas, Aba Shanti
CARTE BLANCHE CAPE TOWN MUSIC ELECTRONIC FESTIVAL – SALLE LE PALAXA
21h - 04h : Taho, Ivan Turanjanin, The fogshow, Stab Virus
ÉVÉNEMENTS COMMUNS AUX NUITS 2 & 3
FOOD TRUCK & KOMBI SOUND SYSTEM - EXTÉRIEUR
20h - 22h : Walter Klozet alias Mr Zong, Arno Bazin
ELECTRO CITY AU 144 ET PASSAGE DU CHAT BLANC
Programmation en cours
Samedi 20 mai ELECTROKIDS – LA FABRIK
Ateliers créatifs : deviens le parfait ti-festivalier en créant ton bracelet, ton sac, un masque de Dj puis apprend à danser et à mixer !
17h - 18h : Boum finale des ElectroKids avec le DJ Flow Di (Do Moon)
Du lundi 15 au samedi 20 mai
INDIAN OCEAN HUB - CITÉ DES ARTS
Lundi 15 mai au mercredi 17 mai - MASTERCLASS
Cours de production musicale et mix pour débutants.
Samedi 20 mai : SPEED DATING PRO
14h - 18h : Rencontre avec Samuel Journet (Président Be Wild Production), Rag (Directrice artistique de Barbi(e)turix et Wet for Me, Pierre-Marie Oullion (Coordonateur artistique d’Art Farty, du Sucre et du festival Nuits sonores), Ivan Turanjanin (Red Bull Music Academy South Africa), Lucas Vionnet (Coordination et chargé de développement agence A.K.A.).
