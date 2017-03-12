Cette neuvième édition des Electropicales prendra naissance à l'Ancien Hôtel de ville de Saint-Denis avant de se déplacer dans une Cité des Arts aux influences internationales. Cinq salles seront criblées d'ambiances, dont une soirée 100% afropicale et une Carte Blanche concoctée par la fine équipe du Cape Town Electronic Music Festival. Les Electropicales ne laissent personne en reste, même les plus jeunes pourront s'amuser dans la boum détonante des Electrokids.

Programme des Electropicales 2017 :

Mercredi 17 mai - INAUGURATION - Ancien Hôtel de ville de St-Denis

18h - 19h30 Conférence avec Steven Hearn : " Des nouveaux outils pour le développement de l’entrepreneuriat culturel "

19h30 - 01h : La basse tropicale, Awesome tape

Jeudi 18 mai - NUIT 1 - Cité des Arts

LE PALAXA

19h - 02h : Solstice, Sheitan Brothers, Marvin & Guy

Vendredi 19 mai - NUIT 2 - Cité des Arts

LE CLUB – SALLE LE FANAL

20h - 05h : Madamaude, Simon Vln, Barbiturix – Rag, Il est vilaine, The Hacker

SOUNDSYSTEM STAGE - SALLE LE BANYAN

De 20h - 4h : Zendemik Soundsystem, Equality HiFi, Congo Natty feat. Iron Dread

AFROPICALES – SALLE LE PALAXA

Programmation en cours

Samedi 20 mai NUIT 3 - Cité des Arts

LE CLUB – SALLE LE FANAL

20h - 5h : Agrume, Agnesca, Sweely, Traumer, Ellen Allien

SOUNDSYSTEM STAGE - SALLE LE BANYAN

20h - 04h : Dj Lokal, O’Fischa, Kebra Ethiopia Sound System & The University of Steppas, Aba Shanti

CARTE BLANCHE CAPE TOWN MUSIC ELECTRONIC FESTIVAL – SALLE LE PALAXA

21h - 04h : Taho, Ivan Turanjanin, The fogshow, Stab Virus

ÉVÉNEMENTS COMMUNS AUX NUITS 2 & 3

FOOD TRUCK & KOMBI SOUND SYSTEM - EXTÉRIEUR

20h - 22h : Walter Klozet alias Mr Zong, Arno Bazin

ELECTRO CITY AU 144 ET PASSAGE DU CHAT BLANC

Programmation en cours

Samedi 20 mai ELECTROKIDS – LA FABRIK

Ateliers créatifs : deviens le parfait ti-festivalier en créant ton bracelet, ton sac, un masque de Dj puis apprend à danser et à mixer !

17h - 18h : Boum finale des ElectroKids avec le DJ Flow Di (Do Moon)

Du lundi 15 au samedi 20 mai

INDIAN OCEAN HUB - CITÉ DES ARTS

Lundi 15 mai au mercredi 17 mai - MASTERCLASS

Cours de production musicale et mix pour débutants.

Samedi 20 mai : SPEED DATING PRO

14h - 18h : Rencontre avec Samuel Journet (Président Be Wild Production), Rag (Directrice artistique de Barbi(e)turix et Wet for Me, Pierre-Marie Oullion (Coordonateur artistique d’Art Farty, du Sucre et du festival Nuits sonores), Ivan Turanjanin (Red Bull Music Academy South Africa), Lucas Vionnet (Coordination et chargé de développement agence A.K.A.).



