La vidéo a été vue plus de 41 300 000 fois et fait actuellement le tour du web. Sur celle-ci une démonstration des plus impressionnantes de la danseuse de Pole Dance, Marion Crampe. La prestation de la Française a été filmée au sein de la salle de cours de "Pole dance Réunion" sur l'ile en Octobre 2016. Marion Crampe est considérée comme l'une des plus talentueuses dans le domaine. Elle a été championne de France de danse en 2012 et classée troisième au classement général du championnat du monde IPC 2013. Ci-dessous la vidéo tournée à La Réunion et un aperçu de ses démonstrations. (Photos Facebook)

Sur Instagram plus de 165 000 personnes suivent ses activités. Marion Crampe poste régulièrement des photos et des vidéos d'elle. Lors de son passage à La Réunion elle a immortalisé le moment en posant avec une jeune femme vêtue d'une tenue de séga.

Lana Music credits Video Games @lanadelrey Studio @verticalfit.girona molt Gracies per l'amistad I em permet entrenar en el sei espai. Une publication partagée par Marion Crampe (@marioncrampe) le 29 Juin 2017 à 12h10 PDT