Planning des collectes mobiles de sang pour la semaine du 17 au 21 septembre :
Lundi 17 septembre 2018
• LYCEE LOUIS PAYEN, ST PAUL de 08h30 à 12h30
• COLLEGE LA MARINE, VINCENDO de 08h30 à 12h30
Mardi 18 septembre 2018
• TECHNOPOLE (PARC TECHNOR) parking face au restaurant Austin, STE CLOTILDE de 10h00 à 15h00
• MAISON DU PELERIN, ETANG SALE de 08h30 à 12h30
Mercredi 19 septembre 2018
• TECHNOPOLE (PARC TECHNOR) parking face au restaurant Austin, STE CLOTILDE de 10h00 à 15h00
Jeudi 20 septembre 2018
• MAIRIE, BRAS PANON de 08h00 à 12h30
• MAIRIE, PETITE ILE de 08h30 à 12h30
Vendredi 21 septembre 2018
• PAROISSE ST FRANCOIS DE SALES, LE TAMPON de 08h30 à 12h30
