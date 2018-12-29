Lundi 31 décembre 2018
• Réunion première Sainte-Clotilde (Parc Technor - technopole) ............................................... 09h00 à 13h00
Mercredi 2 janvier 2019
• Jumbo Sainte-Marie ............................................................................. 12h00 à 17h00
• Paroisse Saints Esrits Trois-Mares ....................................................... 08h30 à 12h30
Jeudi 3 janvier 2019
• Jumbo Sainte-Marie ............................................................................. 12h00 à 17h00
Vendredi 4 janvier 2019
• Village de Corail à Saint-Gilles-les-bain ................................................ 09h30 à 14h30
• Kélonia Saint-Leu ................................................................................... 09h30 à 11h30 et de 13h00 à 16h00
www.ipreunion.com
1 Commentaire(s)