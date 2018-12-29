         

 

Commencez l'année par une bonne action ! :

Don du sang : le planning des collectes du 31 décembre au 4 janvier

Publié / Actualisé
Malgré les vacances scolaires, malgré les fêtes de fin d'année, les collectes de sang continuent. L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes mobiles de sang organisées du lundi 31 décembre 2018 au vendredi 04 janvier 2019.
Malgré les vacances scolaires, malgré les fêtes de fin d'année, les collectes de sang continuent. L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes mobiles de sang organisées du lundi 31 décembre 2018 au vendredi 04 janvier 2019.

Lundi 31 décembre 2018

• Réunion première Sainte-Clotilde (Parc Technor - technopole) ............................................... 09h00 à 13h00

Mercredi 2 janvier 2019

•  Jumbo Sainte-Marie ............................................................................. 12h00 à 17h00
•  Paroisse Saints Esrits Trois-Mares ....................................................... 08h30 à 12h30

Jeudi 3 janvier 2019

•   Jumbo Sainte-Marie ............................................................................. 12h00 à 17h00

Vendredi 4 janvier 2019

• Village de Corail à Saint-Gilles-les-bain ................................................ 09h30 à 14h30
• Kélonia Saint-Leu ................................................................................... 09h30 à 11h30 et de 13h00 à 16h00

1 Commentaire(s)

Mister974 , Posté
Si C pour sauver des vies pourquoi pas...
Illustration : Cinor Actualité

Cinor Actualité

88 reportage(s)
Cinor

