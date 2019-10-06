L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes mobiles de sang organisées du lundi 7 octobre au samedi 12 octobre 2019. (Photo d'illustration rb/www.ipreunion.com)
Lundi 7 octobre 2019
LYCEE AGRICOLE, ST PAUL : 13h00 à 17h00
Mardi 8 octobre 2019
SALLE DE CONFERENCE- 34 Quai Gilbert, ST PAUL : 8h00 à 13h00
Mercredi 9 octobre 2019
LEADER PRICE LA SALINE LES BAINS : 9h00 à 13h00
Vendredi 11 octobre 2019
MR BRICOLAGE, ST PIERRE : 12h00 à 17h00
Samedi 12 octobre 2019
EFS ST DENIS : 08h00 à 13h00
EFS ST PIERRE 58 RUE SUFFREN : 08h00 à 13h00
