Où donner son sang du 4 au 9 novembre

L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes mobiles de sang organisées du lundi 4 au vendredi 8 novembre 2019. (Photo d'illustration rb/www.ipreunion.com)
Lundi 4 novembre 2019
- CAMPUS UNIVERSITAIRE DU MOUFIA (médecine préventive), STE CLOTILDE de 9h00 à 15h00

Mardi 5 novembre 2019
- MAIRIE, LE TAMPON de 8h30 à 12h30

Jeudi 7 novembre 2019
- CAMPUS UNIVERSITAIRE DU MOUFIA (médecine préventive), STE CLOTILDE de 9h00 à 15h00
- SALLE MER CASSEE, ST PHILIPPE de 8h00 à 12h30

Vendredi 8 novembre 2019
- CAMPUS UNIVERSITAIRE DU MOUFIA (médecine préventive), STE CLOTILDE de 9h00 à 15h00
- PAROISSE ST AUGUSTIN, RAVINE DES CABRIS de 8h00 à 12h30

Samedi 9 novembre 2019
- EFS, ST DENIS de 9h00 à 14h00
- EFS MAISON DU DON, ST PIERRE de 9h00 à 14h00

