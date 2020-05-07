Don du sang :

EFS : le planning des collectes de sang

Publié / Actualisé
L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes mobiles de sang organisées du lundi 11 au samedi 16 mai 2020. (Photo d'illustration rb/www.ipreunion.com)
L'Etablissement Français du Sang La Réunion - Océan Indien vous informe des collectes mobiles de sang organisées du lundi 11 au samedi 16 mai 2020. (Photo d'illustration rb/www.ipreunion.com)

Lundi 11 mai 2020

EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00

EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00

Salle polyvalente de La Bretagne de 8h00 à 12h00

Mardi 12 mai 2020

EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00

EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00

SEM Tamarun La Saline Les Bains de 8h00 à 13h00

Mercredi 13 mai 2020

EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00

EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00

Mairie annexe de Trois Mares 9h00 à 14h00

Jeudi 14 mai 2020

EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00

EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00

Médiathèque Roger Poudroux Chaloupe St Leu 8h00 à 15h00

Vendredi 15 mai 2020

EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00

EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00

Cine Cambaie St Paul (Salle Mascareignes) de 9h00 à 15h00

Samedi 16 mai 2020

Cine Cambaie St Paul (Salle Mascareignes) de 9h00 à 15h00

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !