Lundi 11 mai 2020
EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00
EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00
Salle polyvalente de La Bretagne de 8h00 à 12h00
Mardi 12 mai 2020
EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00
EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00
SEM Tamarun La Saline Les Bains de 8h00 à 13h00
Mercredi 13 mai 2020
EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00
EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00
Mairie annexe de Trois Mares 9h00 à 14h00
Jeudi 14 mai 2020
EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00
EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00
Médiathèque Roger Poudroux Chaloupe St Leu 8h00 à 15h00
Vendredi 15 mai 2020
EFS Saint-Denis, CHU Félix Guyon de 8h00 à 14h00
EFS Saint-Pierre, 58 rue Suffren de 8h00 à 14h00
Cine Cambaie St Paul (Salle Mascareignes) de 9h00 à 15h00
Samedi 16 mai 2020
Cine Cambaie St Paul (Salle Mascareignes) de 9h00 à 15h00
