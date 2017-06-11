MENU

1er tour des législatives - 7ème circonscription :

Saint-Louis 1 - Robert et Marouvin en tête


Posté par
Les résultats de Saint-Louis 1 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats de Saint-Louis 1 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)

 

 

Les résultats du 1er tour de ce dimanche 11 juin 2017

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Thierry ROBERT MDM 1 277 5,85 31,20
M. Fabrice MAROUVIN VIRAMALE DVD 1 187 5,43 29,00
M. Emmanuel SERAPHIN DVG 644 2,95 15,73
M. Perceval GAILLARD FI 273 1,25 6,67
Mme Michelle GRAJA FN 210 0,96 5,13
Mme Sandra SINIMALÉ LR 161 0,74 3,93
M. Jonathan RIVIERE DVD 100 0,46 2,44
M. Jean-François NATIVEL DIV 86 0,39 2,10
M. Eric MARCELY ECO 51 0,23 1,25
M. Laurent JOURDANNE DIV 48 0,22 1,17
Mme Julietta ICHIZA-IMAHO DVG 35 0,16 0,86
M. Denis FAVRE DIV 21 0,10 0,51


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 21 843    
Abstentions 17 284 79,13  
Votants 4 559 20,87  
Blancs 215 0,98 4,72
Nuls 251 1,15 5,51
Exprimés 4 093 18,74 89,78

 

 

 

 

Voici les résultats du 1er tour des législatives du 10 juin 2012

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 20 164    
Abstentions 11 738 58,21  
Votants 8 426 41,79  
Blancs ou nuls 426 2,11   5,06
Exprimés 8 000 39,67   94,94

 

Liste des candidats Voix % Exprimés
M. Fabrice HOARAU (DVG) 3 175 39,69
M. Jean-Claude LACOUTURE (UMP) 1 918 23,98
M. Thierry ROBERT (CEN) 2 008 25,10
M. Denis SIMONIN (DVG) 22 0,28
M. Pierre MAGNIN (AUT) 27 0,34
Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN (VEC) 97 1,21
M. Jean-Marc GAMARUS (DVG) 212 2,65
M. Jean Marie LASSON (SOC) 317 3,96
M. Jean-Hugues SAVIGNY (FG) 55 0,69
M. Jean-Claude OTTO-BRUC (FN) 169 2,11

 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !