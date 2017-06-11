Les résultats de Saint-Louis 1 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats du 1er tour de ce dimanche 11 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Thierry ROBERT
|MDM
|1 277
|5,85
|31,20
|M. Fabrice MAROUVIN VIRAMALE
|DVD
|1 187
|5,43
|29,00
|M. Emmanuel SERAPHIN
|DVG
|644
|2,95
|15,73
|M. Perceval GAILLARD
|FI
|273
|1,25
|6,67
|Mme Michelle GRAJA
|FN
|210
|0,96
|5,13
|Mme Sandra SINIMALÉ
|LR
|161
|0,74
|3,93
|M. Jonathan RIVIERE
|DVD
|100
|0,46
|2,44
|M. Jean-François NATIVEL
|DIV
|86
|0,39
|2,10
|M. Eric MARCELY
|ECO
|51
|0,23
|1,25
|M. Laurent JOURDANNE
|DIV
|48
|0,22
|1,17
|Mme Julietta ICHIZA-IMAHO
|DVG
|35
|0,16
|0,86
|M. Denis FAVRE
|DIV
|21
|0,10
|0,51
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|21 843
|Abstentions
|17 284
|79,13
|Votants
|4 559
|20,87
|Blancs
|215
|0,98
|4,72
|Nuls
|251
|1,15
|5,51
|Exprimés
|4 093
|18,74
|89,78
Voici les résultats du 1er tour des législatives du 10 juin 2012
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|20 164
|Abstentions
|11 738
|58,21
|Votants
|8 426
|41,79
|Blancs ou nuls
|426
|2,11
|5,06
|Exprimés
|8 000
|39,67
|94,94
|Liste des candidats
|Voix
|% Exprimés
|M. Fabrice HOARAU (DVG)
|3 175
|39,69
|M. Jean-Claude LACOUTURE (UMP)
|1 918
|23,98
|M. Thierry ROBERT (CEN)
|2 008
|25,10
|M. Denis SIMONIN (DVG)
|22
|0,28
|M. Pierre MAGNIN (AUT)
|27
|0,34
|Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN (VEC)
|97
|1,21
|M. Jean-Marc GAMARUS (DVG)
|212
|2,65
|M. Jean Marie LASSON (SOC)
|317
|3,96
|M. Jean-Hugues SAVIGNY (FG)
|55
|0,69
|M. Jean-Claude OTTO-BRUC (FN)
|169
|2,11
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !