2ème tour des législatives - 4ème circonscription :

Résultats de la 4ème circonscription - David Lorion élu


Retrouvez ci-dessous les résultats du 2ème tour de ces législatives du 18 juin 2017 dans la 4ème circonscription
Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017

 

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés Elu(e)
M. David LORION LR 23 540 22,43 54,39 Oui
Mme Virginie GOBALOU DVG 19 738 18,80 45,61 Non


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 104 970    
Abstentions 55 627 52,99  
Votants 49 343 47,01  
Blancs 2 631 2,51 5,33
Nuls 3 434 3,27 6,96
Exprimés 43 278 41,23 87,71

 

Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017

 

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés Elu(e)
M. David LORION LR 13 272 12,64 33,22 Ballotage*
Mme Virginie GOBALOU DVG 9 441 8,99 23,63 Ballotage*
Mme Anaïs PATEL REM 5 416 5,16 13,56 Non
Mme Corine BÉDIER FI 3 328 3,17 8,33 Non
M. Philippe GHANTY FN 2 567 2,45 6,43 Non
M. Bernard VON-PINE DVD 1 590 1,51 3,98 Non
M. Hermann RIFOSTA DVD 1 152 1,10 2,88 Non
Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN ECO 1 030 0,98 2,58 Non
M. Maximin BANON DVG 921 0,88 2,31 Non
M. Jean-François SARPEDON ECO 461 0,44 1,15 Non
Mme Sophie SÉNAC DIV 459 0,44 1,15 Non
M. Serge LATCHOUMANIN EXG 315 0,30 0,79 Non

 

  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 104 988    
Abstentions 61 187 58,28  
Votants 43 801 41,72  
Blancs 1 708 1,63 3,90
Nuls 2 141 2,04 4,89
Exprimés 39 952 38,05 91,21

 

 

 

   

