Retrouvez ci-dessous les résultats du 2ème tour de ces législatives du 18 juin 2017 dans la 4ème circonscription
Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Elu(e)
|M. David LORION
|LR
|23 540
|22,43
|54,39
|Oui
|Mme Virginie GOBALOU
|DVG
|19 738
|18,80
|45,61
|Non
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|104 970
|Abstentions
|55 627
|52,99
|Votants
|49 343
|47,01
|Blancs
|2 631
|2,51
|5,33
|Nuls
|3 434
|3,27
|6,96
|Exprimés
|43 278
|41,23
|87,71
Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Elu(e)
|M. David LORION
|LR
|13 272
|12,64
|33,22
|Ballotage*
|Mme Virginie GOBALOU
|DVG
|9 441
|8,99
|23,63
|Ballotage*
|Mme Anaïs PATEL
|REM
|5 416
|5,16
|13,56
|Non
|Mme Corine BÉDIER
|FI
|3 328
|3,17
|8,33
|Non
|M. Philippe GHANTY
|FN
|2 567
|2,45
|6,43
|Non
|M. Bernard VON-PINE
|DVD
|1 590
|1,51
|3,98
|Non
|M. Hermann RIFOSTA
|DVD
|1 152
|1,10
|2,88
|Non
|Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN
|ECO
|1 030
|0,98
|2,58
|Non
|M. Maximin BANON
|DVG
|921
|0,88
|2,31
|Non
|M. Jean-François SARPEDON
|ECO
|461
|0,44
|1,15
|Non
|Mme Sophie SÉNAC
|DIV
|459
|0,44
|1,15
|Non
|M. Serge LATCHOUMANIN
|EXG
|315
|0,30
|0,79
|Non
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|104 988
|Abstentions
|61 187
|58,28
|Votants
|43 801
|41,72
|Blancs
|1 708
|1,63
|3,90
|Nuls
|2 141
|2,04
|4,89
|Exprimés
|39 952
|38,05
|91,21
