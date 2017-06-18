Les résultats de Saint-Joseph 1 et 2 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017
|
Liste des candidats
|
Nuances
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Virginie GOBALOU
|
DVG
|
9 809
|
32,91
|
68,18
|
M. David LORION
|
LR
|
4 577
|
15,36
|
31,82
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
29 805
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
13 779
|
46,23
|
|
Votants
|
16 026
|
53,77
|
|
Blancs
|
636
|
2,13
|
3,97
|
Nuls
|
1 004
|
3,37
|
6,26
|
Exprimés
|
14 386
|
48,27
|
89,77
Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017
|
Liste des candidats
|
Nuances
|
Voix
|
% Inscrits
|
% Exprimés
|
Mme Virginie GOBALOU
|
DVG
|
7 276
|
24,41
|
54,73
|
M. David LORION
|
LR
|
1 616
|
5,42
|
12,15
|
Mme Anaïs PATEL
|
REM
|
1 193
|
4,00
|
8,97
|
M. Philippe GHANTY
|
FN
|
1 169
|
3,92
|
8,79
|
Mme Corine BÉDIER
|
FI
|
902
|
3,03
|
6,78
|
M. Bernard VON-PINE
|
DVD
|
391
|
1,31
|
2,94
|
Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN
|
ECO
|
258
|
0,87
|
1,94
|
M. Maximin BANON
|
DVG
|
134
|
0,45
|
1,01
|
Mme Sophie SÉNAC
|
DIV
|
118
|
0,40
|
0,89
|
M. Serge LATCHOUMANIN
|
EXG
|
102
|
0,34
|
0,77
|
M. Hermann RIFOSTA
|
DVD
|
69
|
0,23
|
0,52
|
M. Jean-François SARPEDON
|
ECO
|
67
|
0,22
|
0,50
|
|
Nombre
|
% Inscrits
|
% Votants
|
Inscrits
|
29 805
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
15 308
|
51,36
|
|
Votants
|
14 497
|
48,64
|
|
Blancs
|
496
|
1,66
|
3,42
|
Nuls
|
706
|
2,37
|
4,87
|
Exprimés
|
13 295
|
44,61
|
91,71
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !