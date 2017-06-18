MENU

2ème tour des législatives - 4ème circonscription :

Saint-Joseph 1 et 2 - Virginie Gobalou largement en tête


Les résultats de Saint-Joseph 1 et 2 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017

Liste des candidats Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Virginie GOBALOU DVG 9 809 32,91 68,18
M. David LORION LR 4 577 15,36 31,82


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 29 805    
Abstentions 13 779 46,23  
Votants 16 026 53,77  
Blancs 636 2,13 3,97
Nuls 1 004 3,37 6,26
Exprimés 14 386 48,27 89,77

Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017

 

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Virginie GOBALOU DVG 7 276 24,41 54,73
M. David LORION LR 1 616 5,42 12,15
Mme Anaïs PATEL REM 1 193 4,00 8,97
M. Philippe GHANTY FN 1 169 3,92 8,79
Mme Corine BÉDIER FI 902 3,03 6,78
M. Bernard VON-PINE DVD 391 1,31 2,94
Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN ECO 258 0,87 1,94
M. Maximin BANON DVG 134 0,45 1,01
Mme Sophie SÉNAC DIV 118 0,40 0,89
M. Serge LATCHOUMANIN EXG 102 0,34 0,77
M. Hermann RIFOSTA DVD 69 0,23 0,52
M. Jean-François SARPEDON ECO 67 0,22 0,50


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 29 805    
Abstentions 15 308 51,36  
Votants 14 497 48,64  
Blancs 496 1,66 3,42
Nuls 706 2,37 4,87
Exprimés 13 295 44,61 91,71

 
 
   

