Les résultats de Saint-Pierre 1, 2, 3 et 4 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. David LORION
|LR
|17 297
|26,66
|66,58
|Mme Virginie GOBALOU
|DVG
|8 682
|13,38
|33,42
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|64 870
|Abstentions
|35 141
|54,17
|Votants
|29 729
|45,83
|Blancs
|1 725
|2,66
|5,80
|Nuls
|2 025
|3,12
|6,81
|Exprimés
|25 979
|40,05
|87,39
Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. David LORION
|LR
|10 949
|16,87
|45,82
|Mme Anaïs PATEL
|REM
|3 581
|5,52
|14,99
|Mme Corine BÉDIER
|FI
|2 005
|3,09
|8,39
|Mme Virginie GOBALOU
|DVG
|1 896
|2,92
|7,93
|M. Philippe GHANTY
|FN
|1 109
|1,71
|4,64
|M. Bernard VON-PINE
|DVD
|1 065
|1,64
|4,46
|M. Hermann RIFOSTA
|DVD
|1 049
|1,62
|4,39
|M. Maximin BANON
|DVG
|707
|1,09
|2,96
|Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN
|ECO
|673
|1,04
|2,82
|M. Jean-François SARPEDON
|ECO
|375
|0,58
|1,57
|Mme Sophie SÉNAC
|DIV
|310
|0,48
|1,30
|M. Serge LATCHOUMANIN
|EXG
|178
|0,27
|0,74
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|64 888
|Abstentions
|38 715
|59,66
|Votants
|26 173
|40,34
|Blancs
|1 041
|1,60
|3,98
|Nuls
|1 235
|1,90
|4,72
|Exprimés
|23 897
|36,83
|91,30
