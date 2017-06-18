MENU

2ème tour des législatives - 4ème circonscription :

Saint-Pierre 1, 2, 3 et 4 - David Lorion en force à domicile


Posté par
Les résultats de Saint-Pierre 1, 2, 3 et 4 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats de Saint-Pierre 1, 2, 3 et 4 à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)

 

Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017


Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. David LORION LR 17 297 26,66 66,58
Mme Virginie GOBALOU DVG 8 682 13,38 33,42


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 64 870    
Abstentions 35 141 54,17  
Votants 29 729 45,83  
Blancs 1 725 2,66 5,80
Nuls 2 025 3,12 6,81
Exprimés 25 979 40,05 87,39

 

Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017

 

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. David LORION LR 10 949 16,87 45,82
Mme Anaïs PATEL REM 3 581 5,52 14,99
Mme Corine BÉDIER FI 2 005 3,09 8,39
Mme Virginie GOBALOU DVG 1 896 2,92 7,93
M. Philippe GHANTY FN 1 109 1,71 4,64
M. Bernard VON-PINE DVD 1 065 1,64 4,46
M. Hermann RIFOSTA DVD 1 049 1,62 4,39
M. Maximin BANON DVG 707 1,09 2,96
Mme Danon Lutchmee ODAYEN ECO 673 1,04 2,82
M. Jean-François SARPEDON ECO 375 0,58 1,57
Mme Sophie SÉNAC DIV 310 0,48 1,30
M. Serge LATCHOUMANIN EXG 178 0,27 0,74


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 64 888    
Abstentions 38 715 59,66  
Votants 26 173 40,34  
Blancs 1 041 1,60 3,98
Nuls 1 235 1,90 4,72
Exprimés 23 897 36,83 91,30

 
 

 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !