2ème tour des législatives - 5ème circonscription :

Sainte-Rose - Jean-Huges Ratenon vainqueur


Les résultats de Sainte-Rose à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats de Sainte-Rose à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)

 

Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017

 

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
M. Jean Hugues RATENON DVG 1 038 16,65 55,21
M. Daniel GONTHIER LR 842 13,51 44,79


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 6 233    
Abstentions 4 113 65,99  
Votants 2 120 34,01  
Blancs 80 1,28 3,77
Nuls 160 2,57 7,55
Exprimés 1 880 30,16 88,68

 

Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017

Liste des candidats  Nuances Voix % Inscrits % Exprimés
Mme Léopoldine SETTAMA-VIDON REM 780 12,52 39,18
M. Daniel GONTHIER LR 448 7,19 22,50
M. Jean Hugues RATENON DVG 218 3,50 10,95
M. Philippe LE CONSTANT SOC 133 2,13 6,68
Mme Marie-Luce BRASIER-CLAIN FN 122 1,96 6,13
Mme Alicia HAYANO DVD 102 1,64 5,12
M. Fabien DIJOUX DIV 52 0,83 2,61
M. Jean-Luc JULIE DVD 45 0,72 2,26
Mme Magaly BASSONVILLE DIV 42 0,67 2,11
M. Jean Yves PAYET EXG 21 0,34 1,05
M. Willy TARKIN DVG 18 0,29 0,90
M. Jean-Paul HOAREAU DIV 10 0,16 0,50


  Nombre % Inscrits % Votants
Inscrits 6 230    
Abstentions 4 043 64,90  
Votants 2 187 35,10  
Blancs 83 1,33 3,80
Nuls 113 1,81 5,17
Exprimés 1 991 31,96 91,04
 

 

 

   

