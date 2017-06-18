Les résultats de Sainte-Rose à retrouver ci-dessous (Photo d'illustration)
Les résultats du 2ème tour de ce dimanche 18 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|M. Jean Hugues RATENON
|DVG
|1 038
|16,65
|55,21
|M. Daniel GONTHIER
|LR
|842
|13,51
|44,79
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|6 233
|Abstentions
|4 113
|65,99
|Votants
|2 120
|34,01
|Blancs
|80
|1,28
|3,77
|Nuls
|160
|2,57
|7,55
|Exprimés
|1 880
|30,16
|88,68
Les résultats du 1er tour du dimanche 11 juin 2017
|Liste des candidats
|Nuances
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|Mme Léopoldine SETTAMA-VIDON
|REM
|780
|12,52
|39,18
|M. Daniel GONTHIER
|LR
|448
|7,19
|22,50
|M. Jean Hugues RATENON
|DVG
|218
|3,50
|10,95
|M. Philippe LE CONSTANT
|SOC
|133
|2,13
|6,68
|Mme Marie-Luce BRASIER-CLAIN
|FN
|122
|1,96
|6,13
|Mme Alicia HAYANO
|DVD
|102
|1,64
|5,12
|M. Fabien DIJOUX
|DIV
|52
|0,83
|2,61
|M. Jean-Luc JULIE
|DVD
|45
|0,72
|2,26
|Mme Magaly BASSONVILLE
|DIV
|42
|0,67
|2,11
|M. Jean Yves PAYET
|EXG
|21
|0,34
|1,05
|M. Willy TARKIN
|DVG
|18
|0,29
|0,90
|M. Jean-Paul HOAREAU
|DIV
|10
|0,16
|0,50
|Nombre
|% Inscrits
|% Votants
|Inscrits
|6 230
|Abstentions
|4 043
|64,90
|Votants
|2 187
|35,10
|Blancs
|83
|1,33
|3,80
|Nuls
|113
|1,81
|5,17
|Exprimés
|1 991
|31,96
|91,04
