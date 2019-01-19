"C’était une adorable géante, très douce qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter", explique Ocean Ramsey, une plongeuse professionnelle au Honolulu Star Adviser. Cette spécialiste des requin a pris des cliché de cette étonnante rencontre et a nagé un long moment avec elle. Sur les images, on la voit toucher le squale avec sa main.

D’après elle, la femelle devait être âgée d’au moins 50 ans et était peut-être en gestation. Mais si ces images sont impressionnantes, des scientifiques se sont indignes du comportement des plongeurs. "Affirmer sur les réseaux sociaux qu’on peut, sans danger, nager avec ces animaux est irresponsable" a estimé auprès du Washington Post Michael Domeier, directeur du Marine Conservation Science Institute, en Californie. Pour lui, si Ocean Ramsey n’a pas été mise en danger, c’est parce que le squale venait de se nourrir.

Un autre biologiste, David Shiffmann l’a critiquée en la nommant "harceleuse en série d’animaux sauvages."

This photo that you’re all sharing is wildlife harassment from a serial wildlife harasser. There is absolutely no reason for this person to grab and attempt to ride a free-swimming animal. It doesn’t show that sharks aren’t dangerous, it shows that some humans make bad choices. pic.twitter.com/ZpYwPrx2gI