Incroyable, au large des côtes d'Hawaï, des plongeurs nagent avec un gigantesque requin blanc, l'un des plus gros jamais observés... Une femelle de quelques six mètres de long, pesant dans les 2,5 tonnes... Elle porte des marques similaires au Deep-Blue, l'un des plus gros requins recensés. Les images ont été tournées mardi 15 janvier 2019. Quand ce monstre est apparu, les plongeurs étaient en train de filmer des requins tigres en train de se repaître d'une carcasse de cachalot près de l'île d'Oahu.
Incroyable, au large des côtes d'Hawaï, des plongeurs nagent avec un gigantesque requin blanc, l'un des plus gros jamais observés... Une femelle de quelques six mètres de long, pesant dans les 2,5 tonnes... Elle porte des marques similaires au Deep-Blue, l'un des plus gros requins recensés. Les images ont été tournées mardi 15 janvier 2019. Quand ce monstre est apparu, les plongeurs étaient en train de filmer des requins tigres en train de se repaître d'une carcasse de cachalot près de l'île d'Oahu.

"C’était une adorable géante, très douce qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter", explique Ocean Ramsey, une plongeuse professionnelle au Honolulu Star Adviser. Cette spécialiste des requin a pris des cliché de cette étonnante rencontre et a nagé un long moment avec elle. Sur les images, on la voit toucher le squale avec sa main.

"Nager avec ces animaux est irresponsable"

D’après elle, la femelle devait être âgée d’au moins 50 ans et était peut-être en gestation. Mais si ces images sont impressionnantes, des scientifiques se sont indignes du comportement des plongeurs. "Affirmer sur les réseaux sociaux qu’on peut, sans danger, nager avec ces animaux est irresponsable" a estimé auprès du Washington Post Michael Domeier, directeur du Marine Conservation Science Institute, en Californie. Pour lui, si Ocean Ramsey n’a pas été mise en danger, c’est parce que le squale venait de se nourrir.

Un autre biologiste, David Shiffmann l’a critiquée en la nommant "harceleuse en série d’animaux sauvages."

La plongeuse s’est défendue sur Instagram, expliquant qu’elle travaille auprès des requin depuis plus de quinze ans : " même les plus petits requins sont des prédateurs méritant le respect, mais ils ne sont pas les monstres sans cerveau qui sont décrits dans les médias."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from purposely jumping in the water with great white sharks or tiger sharks or any large shark like a bull shark or a Galapagos, even smaller sharks are capable predators who need and deserve respect however they are not the mindless monsters they are portrayed as in the media as you can see. In my experience this is the most mellow #whiteshark I have ever had the privilege and honor of meeting. I have been working with great whites for over 10 years and with sharks in general for over 15 years full-time I work with sharks on a daily basis in a safety and research and conservation program. #saveSharks Sharks are being killed at a rate of 70,000,000 to 100,000,000 please help save sharks. They are Important for a healthy marine ecosystems, and they are beyond amazing 😍😍😍😍#SaveGreatWHITESHARKS !!! I LOVE SHARKS 😍😍😍😍😍 @juansharks @oneoceandiving @oneoceanresearch #helpsavesharks #savesharks #savetheocean #nodrama #lifesamazing #oceanramsey #oneoceandiving with @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography @oneoceanconservation Going back in the water now #instagram #instanow #instaincredible #discoversharks #ocean #discoverocean #Repost from 2 days ago surveying sharks off #oahu with #oneoceanresearch and #oneoceandiving

Une publication partagée par Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) le

