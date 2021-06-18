Départementales 2021 - Premier tour :

Canton n° 12 (Saint-Denis - 4) : aucun résultat n'a encore été publié

Publié / Actualisé

- Résultats du premier tour -
 

Canton n° 12 (Saint-Denis - 4)
Binôme candidats Remplaçants respectifs Voix         % Inscrits   % Exprimés  
Mme RAMASSAMY Patricia
M. SAUTRON Ludovic		 THIONE-TOYE Claudie
PAYET Damien		       
Mme GRONDIN Tatiana
M. SMITH Dimitri		 BOYER Corinne
BACCO Sébastien		      
Mme BÉLIM Audrey
M. KICHENIN Virgile		 CLAIN Alexandra
MAILLOT Fabrice 		      
Mme DOLOIR Lydia
M. POUNY Daniel		 HOAREAU Tatiana
BÈGUE Jean Fabien		      
Mme PICARD Marie Josette
M. SAUTRON Désiré		 REMANO Camyla
DUMONT Raphaël		      
M. GROSSET Laurent
Mme PAYET PIGNOLET Vanessa   		 FERRÈRE Jean-Raymond   
PADAVATAN Anne-Lise		      
Mme NIOBÉ Geneviève
M. WELMANT Sonny		 BARBIN Christiane
PAYET Cédric		      


 

   

Mots clés :

Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !

Illustration : Sidelec Actualité

Sidelec Actualité

19 reportage(s)
Environnement

Le Sidélec Réunion accompagne le Plan climat air énergie territorial

Expérimentation de deux véhicules hydrogènes

Le Sidelec se mobilise pour la transition énergétique

Covid-19

Le Sidelec remet 50.000 masques à ses communes membres