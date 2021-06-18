- Résultats du premier tour -
|Canton n° 23 (Sainte-Marie)
|Binôme candidats
|Remplaçants respectifs
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|
M. RAMACO Richemont
Mme SMITH Huguette
|
TRULES Jean Marie
VIRAPIN Gilberte
|
M. LAGOURGUE Rémy
Mme RIVIERE Valérie
|
MINATCHY Sandrik
VICTORINE Audrey
|
M. DIFERNAND Olivier
Mme KICHENASSAMY Hélisiane
|
POINAPIN Jean-Pascal
MOENDZENAHOU Marie Annyse
|
M. CLAIN James
Mme SOUBADOU Marie Line
|
LEBON Ludovic
GAUVIN Corine
|
Mme ADEKALOM Belinda
M. DIEUDONNÉ Jules
|
SOUFFLEUR Marie-Andrée
ALBARET Emmanuel
|
Mme BOISEDU Sandra
M. CORDEBOEUF Grégoire
|
ROBERT Pascaline
DE LOUISE Dany
|
Mme SITOUZE Céline
M. VENEROSY Antony
|
GRAVIER Valérie
CHÉRIMONT André
Votre avis nous intéresse, soyez le premier à vous exprimer !