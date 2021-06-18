Départementales 2021 - Premier tour :

Canton n° 3 (La Possession) : aucun résultat n'a encore été publié

Publié / Actualisé

- Résultats du premier tour -
 

Canton n° 3 (La Possession)
Binôme candidats Remplaçants respectifs Voix        % Inscrits     % Exprimés   
M. HUBERT Gilles
Mme LAGOURDE Fabiola		 DAMBREVILLE Christophe
CAVANE DALÈLE Jocelyne     		      
Mme DERAND Sonia
M. LAMBERT Roland		 GROSSET Samantha
THAZAR Fabrice		      
M. ROBERT Philippe
Mme SERVEAUX LAPINSONNIERE Julicia   		 MARCELINA Laurent
DUFESTIN Jodaïde		      
M. INFANTE Régis
Mme THEMYR Sylvie		 RIOUL Garry
JONAS Karinne		      
Mme CASAS Simone
M. RIVIERE Vincent		 DE LOUISE Sabrina
RÉBÉCA Vincent		      

 

   

