Départementales 2021 - Premier tour :

Canton n° 6 (Saint-André - 3) : aucun résultat n'a encore été publié

Publié / Actualisé

- Résultats du premier tour -
 

Canton n° 6 (Saint-André - 3)
Binôme candidats Remplaçants respectifs Voix         % Inscrits   % Exprimés  
M. DUGAIN Olivier
Mme TURPIN Lise-May		 LAFABLE Henri
BIDOIS Alyson Marie		       
M. GONTHIER Daniel
Mme PAPAYA Mélissa		 DARID Emmanuel
GOVINDIN Farida		      
Mme CARITCHY Devy
M. VIRASSAMY Gilbert
 VICTOIRE Joëlle
ECLAPIER Jean Williams   		      
M. ATCHAPA Jeannick
Mme PAPAYA Sidoleine		 COMTOIS Jean-René
ALAMELE Sabine		      
Mme CERVEAUX Adélaïde    
M. VITRY David		 M'LIMI Annie
HOAREAU Thierry		      

 

   

