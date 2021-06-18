- Résultats du premier tour -
|Canton n° 15 (Saint-Louis - 1)
|Binôme candidats
|Remplaçants respectifs
|Voix
|% Inscrits
|% Exprimés
|
Mme CHARITER Marie Florence
M. GIGANT Jean Yves
|
BOIVIN Marie Louise
SIMME Patrick
|
Mme ARIANATCHY Florelle
M. GALBOIS Alix
|
JONAS Marie Gilberte
MACTOOM Soleïman
|
Mme AUGUSTINE ETCHEVERRY FloraM. MANGUÉ Pascal
|
MOUNIAMA COUPAN Gaëlle
HATTEEA Imran
|
M. HOARAU Claude
Mme IMANATCHE Marie Sonia
|
ADRAS Wilson
VILY Anne-Marie
