Départementales 2021 - Premier tour :

Canton n° 15 (Saint-Louis - 1) : aucun résultat n'a encore été publié

- Résultats du premier tour -

Canton n° 15 (Saint-Louis - 1)
Binôme candidats Remplaçants respectifs Voix         % Inscrits   % Exprimés  
Mme CHARITER Marie Florence
M. GIGANT Jean Yves		 BOIVIN Marie Louise
SIMME Patrick		       
Mme ARIANATCHY Florelle
M. GALBOIS Alix		 JONAS Marie Gilberte
MACTOOM Soleïman		      
Mme AUGUSTINE ETCHEVERRY Flora  
M. MANGUÉ Pascal		 MOUNIAMA COUPAN Gaëlle 
HATTEEA Imran		      
M. HOARAU Claude
Mme IMANATCHE Marie Sonia		 ADRAS Wilson
VILY Anne-Marie		      

 

   

