Départementales 2021 - Premier tour :

Canton 23 (Sainte-Marie) : aucun résultat n'a encore été publié

Publié / Actualisé

- Résultats du premier tour -
 

Canton n° 23 (Sainte-Marie)
Binôme candidats Remplaçants respectifs Voix         % Inscrits   % Exprimés  
M. RAMACO Richemont
Mme SMITH Huguette		 TRULES Jean Marie
VIRAPIN Gilberte		       
M. LAGOURGUE Rémy
Mme RIVIERE Valérie		 MINATCHY Sandrik
VICTORINE Audrey		      
M. DIFERNAND Olivier
Mme KICHENASSAMY Hélisiane    		 POINAPIN Jean-Pascal
MOENDZENAHOU Marie Annyse  		      
M. CLAIN James
Mme SOUBADOU Marie Line		 LEBON Ludovic
GAUVIN Corine		      
Mme ADEKALOM Belinda
M. DIEUDONNÉ Jules		 SOUFFLEUR Marie-Andrée
ALBARET Emmanuel		      
Mme BOISEDU Sandra
M. CORDEBOEUF Grégoire		 ROBERT Pascaline
DE LOUISE Dany		      
Mme SITOUZE Céline
M. VENEROSY Antony		 GRAVIER Valérie
CHÉRIMONT André		      


 

   

